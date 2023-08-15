Riverwood Dental in Atlanta, Georgia, Announces they are Now Offering OrthoFX™ Clear Aligners

Riverwood Dental is a modern, state-of-the-art clinic that provides a warm environment for patients to receive the ultimate in dental care. The team can now help patients achieve beautifully straightened smiles with OrthoFX™ clear aligners.

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located at 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 2120 in Atlanta, GA, Riverwood Dental delivers cutting-edge, quality dental care for all ages in a comfortable atmosphere. The clinic is proud to now offer OrthoFX™ clear aligners, as a convenient alternative to traditional braces. They are made of clear, durable material and are custom-made to fit each individual. OrthoFX clear aligners are virtually invisible with no brackets or bands, and the system consists of a series of clear polymer aligners that are custom-made to fit teeth. The aligners are worn for 20 to 22 hours per day and are removed only for eating, drinking, brushing and flossing. As adult patients progress through the series of aligners, teeth will gradually move into their new, straighter positions. Orthodontic treatment can improve the appearance, alignment and function of the smile. It can also help to prevent or reduce future problems with the teeth and jaw. The OrthoFX system is an affordable alternative to other clear aligner systems, and the polymer material doesn't stain like aligners made from plastic. Beyond these advantages, OrthoFX accelerates treatment progress by providing new aligners on a weekly basis (rather than bi-weekly), and the process is monitored by AI to ensure accuracy and predictability.

"We are excited to offer this exceptional orthodontic treatment and are currently offering a special $1500 off OrthoFX clear aligners and a free consultation," says Dr. Nisha Patel.

More About Riverwood Dental:

Riverwood Dental was designed with comfort and care in mind, and patients can expect a friendly, helpful staff to make visits enjoyable. Their extensive menu of modern dental care services includes general and restorative dentistry, as well as cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics (OrthoFX) and more. The team utilizes the latest in dental technology while offering comprehensive services, ranging from routine cleanings and chipped tooth repair to teeth whitening, veneers and dentures. Riverwood Dental offers the unique ability to address all aspects of dental health in one convenient place. Regardless of whether they are protecting, repairing or enhancing smiles, their team delivers superior, patient-centered care at every step. For additional information about OrthoFX or other services offered, please visit http://www.riverwooddental.com or call (770) 955-2505.

