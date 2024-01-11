Riverwood Dental in Atlanta, Georgia, Now Offering a New Membership Plan

"With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, we aim to make dental care accessible and affordable for everyone," says Dr. Haregewon E. Baye. Post this

o Regular Exam x 2

o Adult Cleaning x 2

o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays

o Unlimited Emergency Exam

o Fluoride Treatments x 2

2. Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually

o Regular Exam x 2

o Child Cleaning x 2

o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays

o Unlimited Emergency Exam

o Fluoride Treatments x 2

3. Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually

o Regular Exam x 2

o Periodontal Maintenance x 3

o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays

o Unlimited Emergency Exam

o Fluoride Treatments x 3

o Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3

*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.

"With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, we aim to make dental care accessible and affordable for everyone," says Dr. Haregewon E. Baye.

More About Riverwood Dental:

Located at 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 2120 in Atlanta, GA, Riverwood Dental delivers cutting-edge, quality dental care for all ages in a comfortable atmosphere. The team utilizes the latest in dental technology while offering comprehensive services, ranging from routine cleanings and chipped tooth repair to teeth whitening, veneers and dentures. Riverwood Dental offers the unique ability to address all aspects of dental health in one convenient place. Regardless of whether they are protecting, repairing or enhancing smiles, their team delivers superior, patient-centered care at every step. For additional information about services offered, please visit http://www.riverwooddental.com or call (770) 955-2505.

