Riverwood Dental in Atlanta, Georgia, Now Offering a New Membership Plan

Riverwood Dental is a modern, state-of-the-art clinic providing a warm, welcoming environment for patients to receive the ultimate dental care.
ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Riverwood Dental in Atlanta, GA, was designed with comfort in mind, and patients can expect a friendly, helpful staff to make visits enjoyable. Dr. Haregewon E. Baye and Dr. Brady Johnston's extensive menu of services includes general and restorative dentistry, as well as cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics (OrthoFX) and more. Designed to provide affordable dentistry for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers a range of services and discounts to ensure that patients receive the best care possible. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, launched in partnership with Subscribili -http://www.subscribili.com, offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive dentistry that includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding on dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients have the flexibility to choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual:
1. Blueprint Adult - $30/month* $325/annually
o Regular Exam x 2
o Adult Cleaning x 2
o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
o Unlimited Emergency Exam
o Fluoride Treatments x 2
2. Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually
o Regular Exam x 2
o Child Cleaning x 2
o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
o Unlimited Emergency Exam
o Fluoride Treatments x 2
3. Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually
o Regular Exam x 2
o Periodontal Maintenance x 3
o Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
o Unlimited Emergency Exam
o Fluoride Treatments x 3
o Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3
*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.
"With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, we aim to make dental care accessible and affordable for everyone," says Dr. Haregewon E. Baye.
More About Riverwood Dental:
Located at 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 2120 in Atlanta, GA, Riverwood Dental delivers cutting-edge, quality dental care for all ages in a comfortable atmosphere. The team utilizes the latest in dental technology while offering comprehensive services, ranging from routine cleanings and chipped tooth repair to teeth whitening, veneers and dentures. Riverwood Dental offers the unique ability to address all aspects of dental health in one convenient place. Regardless of whether they are protecting, repairing or enhancing smiles, their team delivers superior, patient-centered care at every step. For additional information about services offered, please visit http://www.riverwooddental.com or call (770) 955-2505.
