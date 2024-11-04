Riveting Autobiography Share's the Author's Powerful Journey with ALS

"My hope is that the book can inspire future generations that God is real. This is just the beginning of our journey. We have a designation: Heaven or Hell." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sal the ALS Gal said "My hope is that the book can inspire future generations that God is real. This is just the beginning of our journey. We have a designation: Heaven or Hell."

Sarah Anderson Alley was a teacher for 20 years before retiring due to her weakened physical condition. She holds a Bachelor's degree in education from the University of Memphis and a Masters of Education degree from Union University. Before ALS, she was blessed to have natural athletic ability. She played sports until her weakness became clear that she could not bear the strain. After ALS, she became quiet physically and began researching, reading and writing to spread God's plan. And now that she has accomplished her bucket list item to become a published author, she is currently writing a companion book with the topic of "Ascension" that will pick up where "Resurrection" ends. She hopes there will one day be a cure for ALS. In addition to spreading love to others, she also wants her maker to use her until she is unable to do so. To read the author's blog, visit showtunessal.blog.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. http://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9798868500480 [Resurrection!: The Rebirth of My Life While Facing ALS: Death __title__ ] is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

