Riveting Autobiography Share's the Author's Powerful Journey with ALS

Xulon Press presents an inspirational testimony to help others diagnosed with ALS or any other disease, to show how God can help navigate the bumpy roads with anything one is facing.
DYERSBURG, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Sal the ALS Gal shares her compelling, inspirational testimony with readers in Resurrection!: The Rebirth of My Life While Facing ALS: Death ($25.99, paperback, 9798868500480; $9.99, e-book, 9798868500497).
In 2011, Sal the ALS Gal was diagnosed with ALS, a motor neuron disease that takes pieces of her muscles each day she is alive. Explained more deeply, a disease that destroys motor neurons so the brain cannot speak to the muscles. To help others diagnosed with ALS or any other disease, the author transparently shares how her condition led to so many wonderful miracles because of her weakness. When the realization of her destined path was fully understood—a body so atrophied—she was very angry with God and feeling alone. As per advice received from a sweet friend to stop being bitter and angry, she began to talk to God and express her anger. This book shows how this helped her to build an intense connection with God. The author aims to encourage others that through every storm in life, they will have the ability to see and feel God's help.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sal the ALS Gal said "My hope is that the book can inspire future generations that God is real. This is just the beginning of our journey. We have a designation: Heaven or Hell."
Sarah Anderson Alley was a teacher for 20 years before retiring due to her weakened physical condition. She holds a Bachelor's degree in education from the University of Memphis and a Masters of Education degree from Union University. Before ALS, she was blessed to have natural athletic ability. She played sports until her weakness became clear that she could not bear the strain. After ALS, she became quiet physically and began researching, reading and writing to spread God's plan. And now that she has accomplished her bucket list item to become a published author, she is currently writing a companion book with the topic of "Ascension" that will pick up where "Resurrection" ends. She hopes there will one day be a cure for ALS. In addition to spreading love to others, she also wants her maker to use her until she is unable to do so. To read the author's blog, visit showtunessal.blog.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.
Sal the ALS Gal
