Riveting New Fiction: Eye-Opening Story Thoughtfully Blends Politics, the Law, Religion, Psychology and a Bit of Humor

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gibson said, "My experience as a lifelong mixed (black and white) minority conservative and my experience dealing with the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots firsthand in Little Rock, Arkansas during the summer of 2020."

Paul L. Gibson was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and raised in Akron until he was 18 years old. He attended the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota where he double majored in computer science and history with a minor in information technology. He worked in the tech field in Arkansas and Alabama. In addition to target shooting, Gibson enjoys reading about United States history, law, religion and politics. He also enjoys reading Supreme Court opinions for fun.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Let Wokeness Be The Order Of The Day: A Southern Conservative Tale is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

