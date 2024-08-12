Riveting New Fiction: Eye-Opening Story Thoughtfully Blends Politics, the Law, Religion, Psychology and a Bit of Humor

Liberty Hill Publishing presents political fiction for readers interested in law, politics and social issues or anyone that enjoys a powerful, thought-provoking story.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. , Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Paul L. Gibson offers readers meaningful political-themed fiction in Let Wokeness Be The Order Of The Day: A Southern Conservative Tale($33.99, paperback, 9798868500671; $9.99, e-book, 9798868500688).
Gibson's fiction explores the question, "When wokeness reigns what happens?" Readers will take a journey back to the years 2020 to 2021, when three characters—a White Arkansas native, a mixed Black and White Ohioan, and a mixed Latina and White Philadelphian—experience wokeness. It's a riveting story packed with political, religious, psychological and legal societal commentary from a conservative Republican and religious viewpoint. The story runs the gamete of emotions, at times humorous and other times heart wrenching. Gibson describes the characters' navigation to conservativism and religion while vindicating the South, leaving few "ists," "isms" or "ics" unexamined, with the narrator often questioning and challenging the reader.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gibson said, "My experience as a lifelong mixed (black and white) minority conservative and my experience dealing with the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots firsthand in Little Rock, Arkansas during the summer of 2020."
Paul L. Gibson was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and raised in Akron until he was 18 years old. He attended the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota where he double majored in computer science and history with a minor in information technology. He worked in the tech field in Arkansas and Alabama. In addition to target shooting, Gibson enjoys reading about United States history, law, religion and politics. He also enjoys reading Supreme Court opinions for fun.
Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. Let Wokeness Be The Order Of The Day: A Southern Conservative Tale is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Paul L. Gibson, Salem Author Services, (330) 858-6342, [email protected], gibsonbooks.wpenginepowered.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article