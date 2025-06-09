Riveting Science Fiction Adventure For Young Adults Features Elements of Fear, Betrayal and an Untrustworthy System

"Writing a book is an incredible way to capture a colorful and bubbling imagination, framing it as a mural painted with words." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, LaPointe said, "Writing a book is an incredible way to capture a colorful and bubbling imagination, framing it as a mural painted with words. I've always had a passion for writing, even when I was little. It's something that takes up most of my day to day, and I hope to continue writing until I'm old and gray. Vivid dreams and thoughts have been my friends for as long as I can remember, and I enjoy sharing those dreams with others. That's why I started writing. This world is a very big one, and no matter how small a story may seem, there will always be someone to resonate with it. And that is a joy in and of itself. To bring a smile or a tear with my writings. And to have someone choose to occupy their time with something I worked hard to create."

Britten LaPointe is an artist and writer with a vivid imagination, excited to share her stories with readers. Writing and art has been a passion of this author that has developed throughout the years. LaPointe fondly remembers the very first book she ever wrote as a child, a story written on construction paper and stapled together. She credits her many finished and unfinished books, stories that she considers stepping stones to get to where she is today as a published author. Although she considers herself a traditional pencil artist, LaPointe is currently learning digital art. When she draws, she creatively mimics the expressions of the characters that she creates.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Shalie Files is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

