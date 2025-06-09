Riveting Science Fiction Adventure For Young Adults Features Elements of Fear, Betrayal and an Untrustworthy System

Xulon Press presents an imaginative fictional story that will captivate young adult readers intrigued with the futuristic concepts of science fiction.
CASTLEWOOD, S.D., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Britten LaPointe pens compelling young adult science fiction with thought-provoking messages of hope, power and resilience in The Shalie Files($24.49, paperback, 9798868517655; $9.99, e-book, 9798868517662).
LaPointe's science fiction adventure is broken into five parts that follows the struggles of characters, Kadashera Blackhorn and Jonas Marn, two individuals from very different walks of life. Epic storytelling unfolds as the Roderan Council failed not only the individual but their rights as well, letting fear of the Reaper Clan mar their judgment. Forced out and on the run, Kadashera gathers any ally she can to survive the wrath of a system she once trusted. Jonas, pushed to betray his father and escape the Reaper Clan with his own squadron, desires to find a place where he can worship the Creator of the Universe without repercussions. Unfortunately, all plans unravel as the enemy appears in all places. When the dangerous paths of Jonas and Kadashera's cross, will their sudden combined hope be powerful enough to fight the opposition?
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, LaPointe said, "Writing a book is an incredible way to capture a colorful and bubbling imagination, framing it as a mural painted with words. I've always had a passion for writing, even when I was little. It's something that takes up most of my day to day, and I hope to continue writing until I'm old and gray. Vivid dreams and thoughts have been my friends for as long as I can remember, and I enjoy sharing those dreams with others. That's why I started writing. This world is a very big one, and no matter how small a story may seem, there will always be someone to resonate with it. And that is a joy in and of itself. To bring a smile or a tear with my writings. And to have someone choose to occupy their time with something I worked hard to create."
Britten LaPointe is an artist and writer with a vivid imagination, excited to share her stories with readers. Writing and art has been a passion of this author that has developed throughout the years. LaPointe fondly remembers the very first book she ever wrote as a child, a story written on construction paper and stapled together. She credits her many finished and unfinished books, stories that she considers stepping stones to get to where she is today as a published author. Although she considers herself a traditional pencil artist, LaPointe is currently learning digital art. When she draws, she creatively mimics the expressions of the characters that she creates.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Shalie Files is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
