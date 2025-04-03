Riveting Testimony of the Author's Supernatural Encounters, Visits to Heaven and Hell and a Near Death Experience

Xulon Press presents an intriguing true story that demonstrates that heaven, hell and the afterlife not only exist but that they are indeed eternal.
BROKEN ARROW, Okla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Queen Okeoma shares many of her shocking supernatural experiences with readers in Testimony: Life Changing Encounters in the Supernatural($10.99, paperback, 9798868513527; $4.99, e-book, 9798868513534).
Okeoma was born a seer and a prophetess and has had many first-hand experiences with the supernatural realm. Her riveting testimony is so powerful and eye-opening that it warranted the writing of this book so she could share what she experienced and learned. Okeoma explains to readers how she died and was taken to hell seven times and once to heaven. As per Okeoma, Jesus Christ, himself, took her out of her body to heaven and to hell for the purpose of testifying to the everyone in the world that both places exist and are eternal.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Okeoma said, "The Holy Spirit."
Queen Okeoma was born as a female prophet with the gift of sight, discernment and prophetic dreams. She is soon to graduate with an MBA and also holds the title of an ordained Evangelist. Okeoma's passion is telling the world that heaven and hell are real and that what is written in the Bible is true. She wants readers to understand that receiving Jesus as Lord and Savior is the only escape from eternal damnation. Okeoma enjoys studying Biblical archeology, paleontology, Bible prophecy and near-death experiences (NDE).
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Testimony: Life Changing Encounters in the Supernatural is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Queen Okeoma, Salem Author Services, (918) 629 5027, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article