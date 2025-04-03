Riveting Testimony of the Author's Supernatural Encounters, Visits to Heaven and Hell and a Near Death Experience

"The Holy Spirit." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Okeoma said, "The Holy Spirit."

Queen Okeoma was born as a female prophet with the gift of sight, discernment and prophetic dreams. She is soon to graduate with an MBA and also holds the title of an ordained Evangelist. Okeoma's passion is telling the world that heaven and hell are real and that what is written in the Bible is true. She wants readers to understand that receiving Jesus as Lord and Savior is the only escape from eternal damnation. Okeoma enjoys studying Biblical archeology, paleontology, Bible prophecy and near-death experiences (NDE).

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Testimony: Life Changing Encounters in the Supernatural is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

