Riveting True Story About One Widow's Extraordinary Perseverance and Fight to Prove an Egregious Veteran's Administration Error

"EVERY Veteran and their family have a story America and Congress need to hear." Post this

The author's husband Jim, a Vietnam Navy Seabee Veteran, passed away in 1996 from Stage IV, non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma that was proved to have been brought on by exposure to Agent Orange. As if grieving her husband's death while trying to raise their three children wasn't challenging enough, Sorkness was told by the Veteran's Administration that her spousal benefits were being paid to someone else, who received them by applying with fraudulent paperwork. Despite pleas from Sorkness, and providing insurmountable official documents to back her claims, the VA did not rectify the situation until 2024. And although the Veteran's Administration stated they made an "Egregious Error," readers of this book will still be shaking their heads in disbelief that it took almost three decades to get resolved as Sorkness lost her home, raised three children alone, and worked full-time.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Sorkness said, "EVERY Veteran and their family have a story America and Congress need to hear. After WINNING my 28-year Battle with the VA (Board of Veterans Appeals GRANTED my Appeal on 26 March 2024), I felt by sharing our family's story, VA's Claims/Appeals process would be corrected for other Veterans and their families. The fact I NEVER gave up would encourage others to also 'Never, Never Give Up.'"

E. Denise Caldon Sorkness holds a Criminal Justice Associate Degree and a Real Estate Broker's License. She has twenty years of experience as a Higher Education Administrator, working with the Chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill, Vice President at Mercer University and President at University System of Georgia College for fifteen years. While Sorkness doesn't consider herself a professional speaker, she often speaks at public events and podcasts, speaking from her strong faith and heart for others. You can follow Denise Caldon Sorkness on Facebook and on Twitter, @DeniseSorkness. Learn more about the author on LinkedIn and on the podcast, Veteran's Widow Invited to Share her Story on "Today with Tally".

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. "Stall, Deny and Hope They Die" - The VA's Unwritten Policy is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

E. Denise Caldon Sorkness, Xulon Press, (478) 731-5576, [email protected], linkedin.com/in/denisesorkness

SOURCE Xulon Press