RiVidium Inc. appoints Xavier Rivera to lead the company as President

Xavier's success building GovDoc.AI into a leading platform for government contractors, combined with his commitment to our people and partners, makes him the right leader for RiVidium's next chapter. Post this

"I am honored to lead RiVidium at such an pivotal inflection point," said Rivera. "For nearly two decades, this company has built a reputation on technical excellence and genuine partnership with federal agencies. Our dedicated team of professionals tackles the most complex challenges our government partners face. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to accelerate our AI and cybersecurity capabilities while staying true to the mission-first approach that defines RiVidium."

Rivera's experience bridging cutting-edge technology with the realities of federal procurement aligns directly with RiVidium's mission to be "The Missing Element" that agencies need to accomplish their goals. Board members cited Rivera's proven ability to blend new technologies like AI, LLMs and technical depth with commercial strategy as a major asset for the company's next chapter.

"Xavier understands that technology serves the mission, not the other way around," said Manny Rivera, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO. "His success building GovDoc.AI into a leading platform for government contractors, combined with his commitment to our people and partners, makes him the right leader for RiVidium's next chapter. As we expand into AI-augmented solutions and new markets, Xavier brings the technical depth, strategic clarity, and integrity our clients and team deserve."

In his previous role as President and CEO of GovDoc.AI, Rivera led a global team of developers and marketing experts to position GovDoc.AI as a premier AI tool for government contractors of all sizes. He holds an MBA from American University and BA from Liberty University.

About RiVidium Inc.

Founded in 2008, RiVidium Inc – The missing Element if Technology is a Tysons Corner, Virginia-based technology company that builds scalable Cybersecurity, IT, Intel and Human Capital solutions for federal, state and local government partners. The company serves more than 150 customers worldwide, including the Department of War, Homeland Security and many more.

Media Contact

Manny Rivera, RiVidium Inc., 1 703-366-3900 100, [email protected], https://www.rividium.com

SOURCE RiVidium Inc.