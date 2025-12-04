Rivier University to offer three-year applied bachelor's degree programs

"The applied programs are not a reduction in quality, but rather a focused alternative for students in select majors who have an early career pathway in mind and want to complete their degree in less time," says Sister Paula Marie Buley, IHM, President. Post this

The three-year degree offers significant cost savings to students without compromising the quality or depth of their education. Unlike accelerated degrees where students graduate early by taking classes year-round, students in the three-year degree programs will carry a regular semester load of classes during the academic year for a total of 90 credits over three years. With tuition priced the same as the traditional four-year program, students in the three-year degree program save the cost of an entire year of tuition, room, board, and related expenses.

"The applied programs are not a reduction in quality, but rather a focused alternative for students in select majors who have an early career pathway in mind and want to complete their degree in less time," says Sister Paula Marie Buley, IHM, President. "With internships and a career development focus, these academic programs support student readiness for career success, all while preserving the core elements of a transformative Rivier education."

Rivier's applied bachelor's programs also provide direct pathways to master's degrees from the University with just one year of additional study. The 3+1 programs offer students a streamlined and cost-effective path to both undergraduate and graduate credentials in four years, positioning them for early career advancement and long-term professional success.

"A three-year applied degree at Rivier University is an ideal choice for a career-focused student who knows what they want to study and has an early career pathway they want to pursue," says Dr. Paula Williams, Vice President for Academic Affairs. "By focusing on the major's essential courses and the core requirements that provide a foundation in critical thinking, writing, and problem solving, students will be equipped with the skills and confidence needed to enter the workforce with momentum."

Students enrolled in Rivier's three-year degree programs will engage fully in campus life, with access to financial aid, intercollegiate athletics, on-campus housing, career and life planning, student leadership opportunities, and all academic services.

Rivier will continue to offer four-year (120 credit) bachelor's degrees in more than 20 majors, including each of the programs offered as three-year applied degrees. Students enrolled in a three-year applied bachelor's degree program may switch to the four-year bachelor's degree program prior to graduation.

Rivier's three-year applied bachelor's degree programs will begin for the Spring 2026 semester. For more information and to apply, visit http://www.rivier.edu/threeyear.

