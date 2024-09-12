Riviera Maya's Iconic Mayakoba Announces Four-Day Día De Los Muertos Celebration This Fall

"Our Day of the Dead events are designed to bring this holiday to life for our guests in a community-driven and authentic way," says Kappner Clark, executive VP of sales and marketing at RLH Properties Post this

"An appreciation of local history and culture is a key pillar of the destination and continues to inspire every aspect of the Mayakoba experience," says Kappner Clark, executive vice president of sales and marketing at RLH Properties, the ownership group behind Mayakoba. "Our Day of the Dead events are designed to bring this holiday to life for our guests in a community-driven and authentic way."

Each evening, Mayakoba will offer sunset boat tours through the destination's canals and waterways, complete with performances, stories, and entertainment throughout the ride, before stopping at an immersive altar experience. The traditional altars, decorated with candles and flowers, offer an immersive and uplifting experience for guests, inclusive of passed bites and drinks, entertainment, and a special opportunity to honor and connect with passed loved ones, in line with the traditional holiday experience. Throughout the celebration, Mayakoba will also host altar decorating contests, wrapping with a lively themed celebration on Friday, November 1 at El Pueblito, the destination's traditional town square, for guests to come together and enjoy live music, dancing, performances, and local cuisine and drinks from the four resorts.

Each resort will also offer its own unique programming in addition to Mayakoba's destination-wide initiatives, such as creative workshops, beachfront celebrations, a parade and Chef's Dinner with special guest chef Erick Bautista at Rosewood Mayakoba, and a Hanal Pixan celebration dinner at Fairmont on November 1.

While on property, guests can also immerse themselves in the local culture through interactive cooking classes La Cocina Cooking School at El Pueblito; traditional spa experiences, such as guided Mayan meditations with Andaz Mayakoba's Resident Shaman and Rosewood's Lost Remedies, paying homage to the herbal medicine rituals long revered by the Mayans as means to heal and protect the body; and standout regional tours to explore the ancient ruins at Chichén Itzá and Aktun Cenote.

Mayakoba's Day of the Dead celebrations are available to resort guests only. For more information on the destination, please visit Mayakoba.com or @mayakoba.

ABOUT MAYAKOBA:

Nestled in the Mexican Riviera Maya, Mayakoba is a 595-acre resort and residential destination surrounded by the natural beauty of lagoons, jungle, tranquil waters, and a sugar sand beach. Four meaningfully placed luxury hotels can be found within Mayakoba — Andaz, Banyan Tree, Fairmont, and Rosewood — each with distinct personalities and amenities, perfectly complementing one another, and three collections of private residences, including Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and The Reserve. Within the coveted destination are a wealth of lifestyle experiences including four acclaimed spas, more than 35 restaurants with eclectic cuisines and a village square that serves as an event space modeled after the historic colonial plazas in Mexico. In addition, guests have access to a three-mile-long nature trail, an array of recreational pursuits through Mayakoba Experiences, the Dive and Water Sports Center and Mayakoba Dive School, and spectacular 18-hole golf course designed by renowned architect and golf legend Greg Norman. For more information, visit www.mayakoba.com.

ABOUT RLH PROPERTIES:

RLH Properties is a leading Mexico City-based, publicly listed company focused on the acquisition, development and management of luxury and ultra-luxury hotels and resorts and associated branded residential product. Established in Mexico City in 2013, RLH Properties is funded primarily by pension funds, institutional investors, and Mexican family offices. RLH's investment strategy focuses on AAA assets in unique locations with high entry barriers, in markets with low supply relative to current and potential demand, and partnerships with the finest internationally recognized hotel operators. RLH's current portfolio includes Rosewood Mayakoba, Fairmont Mayakoba, Banyan Tree Mayakoba, Andaz Mayakoba, Four Seasons Mexico City, One&Only Mandarina, El Camaleón Mayakoba, Rosewood Residences Mayakoba, Fairmont Heritage Place Mayakoba, and One&Only Mandarina Private Homes. Additionally, RLH Properties has two projects currently under development: Rosewood Mandarina and Rosewood Residences Mandarina, set to open within the year 2024. For more information, visit www.rlhproperties.com/rlh-properties-english/.

Media Contact

C&R PR, Mayakoba, 1 (877) 316-2715

