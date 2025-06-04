Rivur Joins Sage Intacct Marketplace to Streamline Project Financial Management

Rivur has joined the Sage Intacct Marketplace, providing real estate and hospitality teams with a seamless way to integrate project workflows with their enterprise financial systems. The integration streamlines compliance, budget tracking, and draw management, giving users real-time visibility and control over capital projects.

ATLANTA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivur, a project and financial management platform purpose-built for capital projects in commercial real estate and hospitality, today announced its official integration with Sage Intacct. The new integration enables joint users to connect project-level workflows with enterprise-grade financial systems, bridging the gap between construction execution and accounting oversight.

With this integration, Rivur and Sage Intacct users can now: