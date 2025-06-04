Rivur Joins Sage Intacct Marketplace to Streamline Project Financial Management

Rivur has joined the Sage Intacct Marketplace, providing real estate and hospitality teams with a seamless way to integrate project workflows with their enterprise financial systems. The integration streamlines compliance, budget tracking, and draw management, giving users real-time visibility and control over capital projects.
ATLANTA, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rivur, a project and financial management platform purpose-built for capital projects in commercial real estate and hospitality, today announced its official integration with Sage Intacct. The new integration enables joint users to connect project-level workflows with enterprise-grade financial systems, bridging the gap between construction execution and accounting oversight.
With this integration, Rivur and Sage Intacct users can now:
- Sync project creation, vendor records, and invoice statuses
- Automate key workflows like draw package generation and budget tracking
- Enforce business rules to ensure financial and operational compliance
- Streamline collaboration between development, accounting, and executive teams
The Rivur + Sage Intacct integration is designed for U.S.-based organizations and is now available through the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Importantly, users do not need to purchase a separate developer license to activate the Rivur integration, simplifying adoption and reducing friction for finance teams.
"This partnership brings together two critical systems for owners, operators, and development teams managing capital projects," said Robert Gilbreath, Executive at Rivur. "By integrating with Sage Intacct, we're helping teams move faster, stay compliant, and gain real-time visibility into project financials, all without sacrificing control or clarity."
For more information about Rivur's integration with Sage Intacct, visit: Rivur Integration to Sage Intacct and Rivur.com
About Rivur
Rivur is a project and financial control platform purpose-built for capital expenditure (CapEx) and development teams in commercial real estate and hospitality. By centralizing budgets, vendor workflows, invoice approvals, and draw packages, Rivur gives operators real-time visibility and control over at-risk capital. The platform integrates seamlessly with accounting systems like Sage Intacct and M3, helping teams streamline collaboration, enforce compliance, and produce lender-ready reporting — all in one place. For more information, visit https://www.rivur.com
Media Contact
Robert Gilbreath, Rivur, 1 5127623779, [email protected], www.Rivur.com
SOURCE Rivur
