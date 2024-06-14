RJ Blake Joins Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation Board of Directors

RJ Blake, President & CEO of Blake Willson Group, joined the Board of Directors for the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation (MCCCF).

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Blake, President & CEO of Blake Willson Group, joined the Board of Directors for the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation (MCCCF). The Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation (MCCCF) was established in 2008 as an independent 501(c)(3) organization. The primary focus of the Foundation is to establish educational initiatives to enhance our community and support veterans once they have completed their military service. MCCCF has successfully developed and delivered veteran federal procurement training since 2009 through its National Center for Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP), which is the first-ever program in the nation to train Veteran-Owned Small Businesses on how to accelerate their success in the federal contracting market at no cost to the business owners. Since the creation of VIP in 2009, over 2,400 veteran-owned small businesses from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam.

"As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business with a core value of service to others, we are honored to have the opportunity to give back to our local veteran community," said RJ Blake, President & CEO of Blake Willson Group.

"We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the tools they need to succeed as government contractors," said Barbara Ashe, President of the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation.

"And it wouldn't be possible without the thought leadership of our board of directors and generous donors. We hope this training fosters their success as businesses and employers."

VIP is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, and the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors. For more information on MCCCF or VIP, contact Barbara Ashe, 301-738-0015 x215; [email protected] or visit www.NationalVIP.org.

