R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, & Electric Expands Services with Professional Electrical Solutions

R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air & Electric now offers professional electrical services. Customers can rely on one trusted provider for plumbing, HVAC, and electrical needs.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R.J. Kielty has expanded its services with the addition of full-service electrical solutions, highlighting the company's continued growth and commitment to serving Florida homeowners and businesses.

For more than 50 years, R.J. Kielty has been a trusted provider of plumbing and HVAC services throughout the Tampa Bay and Central Florida regions. The addition of electrical services allows customers to rely on one experienced, locally trusted company for all their home and business needs.

"Our customers have always trusted us inside their homes, and expanding into electrical services was a natural next step," said Vice President Tanner Kielty. "By adding licensed electricians to our team, we're able to provide the same level of quality, safety, and reliability our customers already expect, now across plumbing, air, and electric."

R.J. Kielty's electrical services include repairs, installations, panel upgrades, lighting, outlets and switches, surge protection, and electrical safety inspections for both residential and commercial properties. All work is performed by licensed professionals with a strong focus on code compliance, safety, and long-term reliability.

This expansion reflects the company's ongoing investment in training, technology, and customer experience, while maintaining its family-owned values and community-first approach.

As with its plumbing and HVAC divisions, R.J. Kielty's electrical services are supported by responsive scheduling, clear communication, and a commitment to doing the job right the first time.

For more information about R.J. Kielty's new electrical services or to schedule an appointment, visit https://rjkielty.com or call (833)863-2629

Media Contact

Brooke Hughes, R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, Electric Inc. https://www.rjkielty.com, 1 7278635486 2234, [email protected], https://rjkielty.com

SOURCE R.J. Kielty Plumbing, Air, Electric Inc.