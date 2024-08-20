RJ Young Announced as Presenting Sponsor for TEDxNashville 2024

RJ Young, the industry-leading provider of technology solutions that power businesses, will be TEDxNashville's presenting sponsor at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on August 25th, 2024. RJ Young is thrilled to support the platform, which offers the opportunity to spread inspiring ideas and foster innovation among the Nashville community.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TEDxNashville is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers to share their insights and visions for the future. As the presenting sponsor, RJ Young reinforces its commitment to driving technological advancements and promoting creativity within the community. This year's TEDxNashville's theme is "Undercurrent" where forces operating "beneath the surface," such as artificial intelligence social media and sociology will be explored. Guests in attendance will get the opportunity to hear Donald Miller, in addition to a dozen other industry leaders and expert speakers dive beneath the surface of digital exploration.
RJ Young partner and famed photographer, Jeremy Cowart, will also speak at the event. Sponsored by Canon and named the "Most Influential Photographer on the Internet" by Huffington Post, Forbes, and Yahoo, Jeremy has photographed numerous influential celebrities and musicians including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton. During the event, attendees will get the exclusive opportunity to have Jeremy take their portrait using his signature style which uses RJ Young's LED board as a backdrop. This collaboration with RJ Young promises an event that will spark conversations, ignite imaginations, and challenge perspectives.
"RJ Young understands the power of sharing ideas and community, which is why we're pleased to be the Presenting Sponsor of this year's Undercurrent event and provide the state-of-the-art technology as a part of Jeremy Cowart's dynamic portrait experience," Kamron Kunce, Vice President of Marketing at RJ Young.
This partnership between RJ Young and TEDx Nashville showcases a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology that can transform industries and society. Together, they aim to inspire, educate, and drive positive change through meaningful discussions and thought-provoking presentations.
"We're thrilled to have RJ Young's support this year and our team is impressed by their genuine dedication to making Nashville a place where unexpected connections, inspired by the city's exceptional thought-leadership, are made," Jeremy Snow, President of TEDxNashville.
ABOUT RJ YOUNG
RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across 9 states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to [email protected]
ABOUT TEDX NASHVILLE
At TEDx Nashville, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. The speakers at TEDx Nashville are incredible people changing Nashville, the country, even the world. This event creates a space for members to interact with past speakers in more intimate settings and continue the conversations that were started at the conference. Purchase tickets by visiting: https://tedxnashville.com/
