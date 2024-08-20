RJ Young Announced as Presenting Sponsor for TEDxNashville 2024

"We're thrilled to have RJ Young's support this year and our team is impressed by their genuine dedication to making Nashville a place where unexpected connections, inspired by the city's exceptional thought-leadership, are made," Jeremy Snow, President of TEDxNashville. Post this

"RJ Young understands the power of sharing ideas and community, which is why we're pleased to be the Presenting Sponsor of this year's Undercurrent event and provide the state-of-the-art technology as a part of Jeremy Cowart's dynamic portrait experience," Kamron Kunce, Vice President of Marketing at RJ Young.

This partnership between RJ Young and TEDx Nashville showcases a shared dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology that can transform industries and society. Together, they aim to inspire, educate, and drive positive change through meaningful discussions and thought-provoking presentations.

ABOUT RJ YOUNG

RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across 9 states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to [email protected]

ABOUT TEDX NASHVILLE

At TEDx Nashville, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. The speakers at TEDx Nashville are incredible people changing Nashville, the country, even the world. This event creates a space for members to interact with past speakers in more intimate settings and continue the conversations that were started at the conference. Purchase tickets by visiting: https://tedxnashville.com/

Media Contact

Will Nolan, RJ Young, 6152038743, [email protected] , www.rjyoung.com

