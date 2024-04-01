RJ Young Announces Acquisition of Knoxville-Based Computer Systems Plus

We are excited to welcome the Computer Systems Plus team and their clients to the RJ Young family. We look forward to helping continue their four-decade-long legacy of innovation, reliability, and commitment to building lasting client partnerships as part of our broader organization. Post this

"The fit between our two companies couldn't have been better; technology, culture and values have been a perfect match, I am excited to see how this drives success for not only RJ Young but for our clients as well," said Rob Glass, CEO of Computer Systems Plus.

The acquisition of CSP marks the thirteenth acquisition by RJ Young since 2017. It will expand RJ Young's technology side of the business – furthering their expertise as a managed services provider to deliver IT services to clients on a larger scale. CSP's team of 9 will join over 700 team members of RJ Young to continue to provide expertise and high standards in sales and service to their customers.

"We are excited to welcome the Computer Systems Plus team and their clients to the RJ Young family. We look forward to helping continue their four-decade-long legacy of innovation, reliability, and commitment to building lasting client partnerships as part of our broader organization. With Rob Glass on board to help lead that team, we are confident in our ability to uphold the exceptional standards of service and dedication that have defined Computer Systems Plus, ensuring a seamless transition and sustained success for their valued clients," said Brantley Pearce, CTO of RJ Young.

Since the launch of RJ Young's technology vertical in 2019, the company has grown that side of the business by over 360%. In 2021, RJ Young introduced its one-stop for technology solutions called the Modern Office – the company's response to the market's evolving needs amid workplace shifts initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, RJ Young has gone through a rebrand that speaks to the Modern Office, complete with a new website and logo.

If you would like to learn more about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, reach out to [email protected] today.

RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in more than 35 sales and service locations across nine states.

