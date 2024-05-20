RJ Young Announces 'Tech Connect' Event on June 4, 2024 in Downtown Nashville

"As long-time partners, Ricoh is delighted to be the Platinum Sponsor of RJ Young's inaugural Tech Connect conference and we look forward to showcasing the innovative workflow, production and other solutions shaping the modern workplace," Michele Mogilski, Senior Manager - Dealer Channel at Ricoh. Post this

Attendees will enjoy food and drink with a local Nashville flair, including passed appetizers, sushi, and specialty cocktails. Entertainment will include live music, retro games, bourbon tasting (with limited quantities), the opportunity to make and purchase a custom-made hat, and to meet some of the members of the Titan's Cheerleading squad.

"As long-time partners, Ricoh is delighted to be the Platinum Sponsor of RJ Young's inaugural Tech Connect conference and we look forward to showcasing the innovative workflow, production and other solutions shaping the modern workplace," Michele Mogilski, Senior Manager - Dealer Channel at Ricoh.

One of the key highlights of the event will be Keynote Speaker, famed photographer, Jeremy Cowart. Sponsored by Canon and named the "Most Influential Photographer on the Internet" by Huffington Post, Forbes, and Yahoo, Jeremy has photographed numerous influential celebrities and musicians including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton. At RJ Young Tech Connect, attendees will get the exclusive opportunity to have Jeremy take their photo using his signature style named the '60-second photoshoot.' Learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLQt2R-c7Zk

RJ Young will also showcase their philanthropic efforts, presenting one of the local children facing illness at the Make-A-Wish Foundation with a check from RJ Young to help make several wishes come true throughout the Southeast footprint. RJ Young team members have a goal of hitting $25,000 in charity contributions with a guaranteed company donation match once they reach their goal, for a total donation of $50,000 toward this life-changing opportunity.

"We're thrilled to bring the "Tech Connect" concept to life as it merges cutting-edge technologies and services with the most important things in our world, which are our employees and clients/prospects as well as giving back to the communities where we serve," Kamron Kunce, VP of Marketing at RJ Young.

Participating Partners:

Ricoh, Canon, HP, ViewSonic, LG, Intermedia, Sophos, DocuWare, Kyocera, Verkada, Lexmark, Brother, RJ Young DPS, Redstor, Scale, N-Able, 11:11, Kaseya, EcoPrintq / Papercut, DNS Filter, Delinea

Questions? Message us at: [email protected]

Register by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rj-young-tech-connect-2024-tickets-758956879457?aff=oddtdtcreator

ABOUT RJ YOUNG

RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit https://www.RJYoung.com or reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Maggie Moran, RJ Young, 6152558551, [email protected], https://www.rjyoung.com

Twitter

SOURCE RJ Young