RJ Young Now Carrying Roland DG Printers and Printer/Cutters

RJ Young, an industry-leading provider in commerce printing since their opening in 1955, has announced that they are the newest authorized Roland DG reseller in the Southeastern U.S. RJ Young will offer Roland DG's state-of-the-art digital imaging products, including those within the newly expanded TrueVIS™ printer family, to customers in the graphic arts wide-format product space.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RJ Young is excited about partnering with an industry leader and the growth opportunities presented by the Roland DG TrueVIS VG3, SG3, and LG series of print and cut devices. The diversity of these products in the roll media space cross the entire gamut of traditional eco-solvent and latex options as well as the ever-growing UV printing space. These printers and printer/cutters range from entry- level to professional- level wide-format inkjets with both CMYK plus White and expanded color options, designed to handle a variety of applications, including indoor and outdoor signage, banners, vehicle graphics, labels and decals, packaging, POP displays, and more.
RJ Young will also offer Roland DG's new VersaOBJECT™ line of advanced, versatile UV flatbed printing devices. This series offers outstanding image quality, strong color reproduction, and amazing production speeds, as well as the ability to print directly on a vast array of substrates and three-dimensional objects up to 9.5 inches thick.
"We are extremely excited about RJ Young joining our authorized dealer network," said Roland DGA's Vice President of Sales, Dan Johansen. "We're confident that their experience and expertise in promoting and selling digital imaging products in the Southeast region will help maximize interest, awareness, and sales in this important part of the country."
Contact a local RJ Young representative to learn more by visiting: https://www.rjyoung.com/products/wide-format-printing/
About RJ Young
Since their small beginnings as a print duplicating dealership over 70 years ago, the printing industry has opened access and entry into other services and products RJ Young offers, such as cloud-based phone systems, managed IT services, smart security cameras, and digital communication tools. RJ Young continues to partner with the best products on the market and transition existing workplaces into the modern office. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in 33 sales and service locations across nine states.
To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to [email protected].
Media Contact
Will Nolan, RJ Young, 6152558551, [email protected], www.rjyoung.com
SOURCE RJ Young
Share this article