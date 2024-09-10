RJ Young Now Carrying Roland DG Printers and Printer/Cutters

"We're confident that their experience and expertise in promoting and selling digital imaging products in the Southeast region will help maximize interest, awareness, and sales in this important part of the country," said Roland DGA's Vice President of Sales, Dan Johansen. Post this

"We are extremely excited about RJ Young joining our authorized dealer network," said Roland DGA's Vice President of Sales, Dan Johansen. "We're confident that their experience and expertise in promoting and selling digital imaging products in the Southeast region will help maximize interest, awareness, and sales in this important part of the country."

Contact a local RJ Young representative to learn more by visiting: https://www.rjyoung.com/products/wide-format-printing/

About RJ Young

Since their small beginnings as a print duplicating dealership over 70 years ago, the printing industry has opened access and entry into other services and products RJ Young offers, such as cloud-based phone systems, managed IT services, smart security cameras, and digital communication tools. RJ Young continues to partner with the best products on the market and transition existing workplaces into the modern office. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in 33 sales and service locations across nine states.

To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to [email protected].

Media Contact

Will Nolan, RJ Young, 6152558551, [email protected], www.rjyoung.com

SOURCE RJ Young