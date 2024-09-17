RJ Young Raises $50,000 for the Make-A-Wish® Foundation

"The power of RJ Young is how they have seamlessly engaged with nine Make-A-Wish® chapters across the southeast to make wishes come true everywhere they do business," said Beth Torres, President & CEO at Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. Post this

Sometimes, corporate philanthropic endeavors seem to come out of nowhere, but in this case, Make-A-Wish® hit closer to home for RJ Young.

"I recently joined Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee on the Board of Directors," said AJ Baggott, President at RJ Young, "because of my passion for this organization and the good that I've seen come from it. My wife, Miranda, spent several years working for MAW as a community outreach manager in Nashville. She experienced the difficulties these families faced first-hand navigating these devastating childhood illnesses, but also seeing the light that these wishes brought to a very dark time for these kids and their families."

While the presentation in Nashville was ceremonious, the contributed funds were put toward wishes for children across all five regions of RJ Young's operating territory in the Southeast.

Coming together to do good business is always profitable, but RJ Young employees know that making a difference in their community is its own reward. By supporting the Make-A-Wish® Foundation, RJ Young continues its commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of children in need.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with RJ Young," said Beth Torres, President & CEO at Make-A-Wish® Middle Tennessee. "Their culture of giving back means their employees actively look for ways to make a difference where they live and do business. I appreciate a Nashville-based company giving back to make wishes come true in our community, but the power of RJ Young is how they have seamlessly engaged with nine Make-A-Wish® chapters across the southeast to make wishes come true everywhere they do business. RJ Young makes wishes come true!"

If you would like to make your own donation to Make-A-Wish®, follow this link to make a lasting memory in a child's life: https://tinyurl.com/42bvnxk4

ABOUT RJ YOUNG

RJ Young is an industry leader providing technology solutions that power businesses in the Southeast. RJ Young helps small to enterprise-level organizations transition into modern workplaces and increase productivity with comprehensive managed IT solutions, office equipment and technology, business process outsourcing and digital communications. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been partnering with businesses since 1955 and has more than 700 team members in more than 30 sales and service locations across nine states. To learn more about how RJ Young can help power your organization with technology solutions, visit RJYoung.com or reach out to [email protected]..

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish® is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish® has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish® America, visit https://www.wish.org.

