RK Logistics Group Acquires Tempe's Southwest Supply Chain Solutions in Expansion of Arizona Operations

This acquisition provides new resources to support semiconductor clients we serve today in California's Silicon Valley as they and others expand into Arizona, bringing 30 years of experience in complex logistics solutions to this rapidly growing manufacturing region -- Joe MacLean, CEO, RK Logistics Post this

"This acquisition provides new resources to support semiconductor clients we serve today in California's Silicon Valley as they and others expand into Arizona, which is becoming the next major semiconductor manufacturing region," said Joe MacLean, chairman and chief executive officer of RK Logistics Group. "We are bringing 30 years of expertise and experience in semiconductor logistics and high-touch expedited transportation solutions to one of the most active growth markets in the nation."

"RK Logistics will play an important role in enhancing the logistics and supply chain processes for companies all over the southwest with this central Tempe hub," said Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO Chris Camacho. "With the company's long history of efficient freight and storage services and commitment to sustainable practices, its flagship location will bolster the semiconductor supply chain and broader business environment of Greater Phoenix."

Rebranded as RK Logistics, the new Tempe location is fully climate-controlled, has 12 dock doors for cross-docking freight as well as a large truck parking area. The site will provide the complete portfolio of RK's services available at the company's other locations. These include managing inbound freight, consolidation and distribution, general warehousing, pick and pack, inventory and order management, labeling and fulfillment, packing and shipping. Transportation services include on-demand expedited, white glove and lift-gate service for same-day or next day delivery, as well as scheduled volume truckload and LTL shipments. RK also provides freight brokerage.

RK's Tempe operation also will offer its purpose-designed, fast-response service program developed exclusively for semiconductor clients. Refined over decades of experience, the program includes temperature-controlled inventory management, order pick-and-pack and fulfillment, specialized crating, and "hot shot" dedicated trucking of parts and components to support manufacturing lines on a just-in-time basis.

Additional benefits include customer access to RK's technology platform encompassing warehouse management, transportation management, visibility, integration and order fulfillment systems. The Tempe location also benefits from its strategic proximity to major freeways as well as the Phoenix International Airport and key railheads.

"We look forward to growing our business in the greater Phoenix area and are excited to establish Tempe as our flagship operation for the region," MacLean concluded.

The Tempe location joins existing RK Logistics' sites providing warehousing, transportation and related supply chain management services. The organization maintains a network of facilities in Northern California, Michigan, Texas, New York and Arizona. RK's facility footprint includes sites in Fremont, Hayward, Newark and Livermore, California; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Austin, Texas; and now, Tempe, Arizona. Overall, the company operates some 1.7 million square feet of warehousing.

RK Logistics, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, was founded over 30 years ago as a third-party logistics provider for high-tech, semiconductor and vehicle manufacturing firms in Northern California. It has supported semiconductor and EV manufacturing, specifically lithium-ion battery warehousing and logistics, since 2014, and this year, expects to surpass 5 billion battery units handled through its warehousing facilities.

For more information about the company's services or to inquire about partnering with RK Logistics Group, please visit http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. RK's expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com

Media Contact

Gary Frantz, RK Logistics Group, (925) 594-1434, [email protected], www.rklogisticsgroup.com

SOURCE RK Logistics Group