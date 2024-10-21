RK Logistics Group Adds Experienced Finance, Business Development Executives to Management Team

"David and Peter are two proven executives who bring demonstrated skills and experience in their respective fields that will drive RK's continued growth and profitability," -- Joe MacLean, RK chairman, chief executive officer and president. Post this

Prior to RK, David held financial operations management positions with companies including PrePass, Payment Alliance International and TEC Equipment. He holds a master's degree in accounting from the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business, where he also was a graduate teaching fellow.

Peter O'Donnell has joined RK as Vice President of Business Development, bringing over 25 years of experience in logistics and supply chain sales and solution development to the RK team. In his new role, he is responsible for design and execution of business plans, go to market strategies, profitable revenue growth, sales team staffing and overall leadership of RK's business development and account management teams.

Peter joins RK from One World Supply Chain Consulting, where he was a managing partner. Over more than two decades in the supply chain field he has advanced through increasingly responsible logistics sales and solutions development roles with recognized 3PL leaders including Flex, CEVA Logistics and Ryder Supply Chain Solutions.

"David and Peter are two proven executives who bring demonstrated skills and experience in their respective fields that will drive RK's continued growth and profitability," said Joe MacLean, RK's chairman, chief executive officer and president. "I'm pleased and excited to collaborate with them as we continue to build RK's reputation for reliable performance, innovative, superior value solutions, and differentiated logistics services for our clients."

Founded in Silicon Valley over 30 years ago, RK specializes in high-performance, zero fault tolerance logistics for industries including industrial, semiconductor and automotive manufacturing, EV/lithium-ion battery storage and transport, hazardous materials and consumer goods. The company also provides retail product inventory management, store-door fulfillment, eCommerce order fulfillment, reverse logistics and dedicated/specialty transportation services.

RK Logistics provides warehousing, transportation and related supply chain management services to companies in leading industries through a network of facilities principally in Northern California, as well as in Michigan, Texas, New York and Arizona. RK's California facility footprint includes sites in Fremont, Hayward, Newark and Livermore, California. Overall, the company operates some 1.7 million square feet of warehousing.

For more information about the company's services or to inquire about partnering with RK Logistics Group, please visit http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. RK's expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com

Media Contact

Gary Frantz, RK Logistics Group, (925) 594-1434, [email protected], www.rklogisticsgroup.com

SOURCE RK Logistics Group