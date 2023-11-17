RK Logistics Group Holds Grand Opening for New Michigan Logistics Center Supporting Automotive, EV Battery Manufacturing

Michigan is emerging as a leader in EV manufacturing. It's a great opportunity to support production as well as the supplier community, especially EV battery warehousing, material handling and logistics, where we've gained a decade of experience in California -- Rock Magnan, president, RK Logistics Post this

RK Logistics, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, has been supporting EV manufacturing since 2014, and early next year, expects to surpass 5 billion battery units handled through its warehousing facilities.

Attending the ceremony were local officials and news media, RK executives and members of the Michigan business community. Shown in the photo (L-R) are: Kelly Weaver, Michigan director of operations for RK; Joe Maclean, chairman and CEO of RK, and Mike Powell, director of business development for RK.

RK Logistics provides warehousing, transportation and related supply chain management services to companies in leading industries through a network of facilities principally in Northern California, as well as in Michigan, Texas and Arizona. RK's facility footprint includes sites in Fremont, Hayward, Newark and Livermore, California; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Austin, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. Overall, the company operates some 1.6 million square feet of warehousing.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. RK's expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com

