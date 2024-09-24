RK Logistics Group Promotes James Bryant to Chief Operating Officer

James is a proven leader whose experience and expertise have been fundamental to RK's growth and customer success. This promotion recognizes his accomplishments, and his potential to drive further growth in industries that require innovative logistics solutions -- Joe MacLean, CEO, RK Logistics Post this

"James is a proven leader whose experience and expertise have been fundamental to RK's growth and customer success," said Joe MacLean, RK's chairman, chief executive officer and president. "This promotion recognizes his accomplishments, and his potential to drive further growth across industries and customers we serve in California, Michigan, Texas, New York and Arizona, as well as expansion into new and emerging industries that require innovative logistics solutions."

Founded in Silicon Valley over 30 years ago, RK specializes in high-performance, zero fault tolerance logistics for industries including industrial, semiconductor and automotive manufacturing, EV/lithium-ion battery storage and transport, hazardous materials and consumer goods. The company also provides retail product inventory management, store-door fulfillment, eCommerce order fulfillment, reverse logistics and dedicated/specialty transportation services.

Mr. Bryant has some 16 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management. He was previously RK's vice president of California operations, overseeing a dozen local facilities. He also was primarily responsible for the LAM Research account, a complex logistics support program that integrates multiple logistics services and sites. This solution provides LAM operations with inbound product receipt and put away, warehousing, inventory and order management, local freight transportation, manufacturing line-side fulfillment and spares/emergency field parts support.

Mr. Bryant joined RK in 2013, and previously was director of logistics for a grocery store chain. Following a six-month 3PL training regimen, he was promoted to site manager, subsequently advancing through increasingly responsible management positions, successfully leading some of RK's most demanding projects. While working for RK, he took advantage of the company's tuition reimbursement program to earn a master's in supply chain management and operations from Michigan State University. He subsequently earned his Six Sigma Green Belt from the University of California-Los Angeles. He is certified as the designated representative for RK's license as a third-party logistics provider from the California Board of Pharmacy to handle pharmaceutical products.

Mr. Bryant succeeds Rock Magnan, a 40-year logistics industry veteran who joined RK Logistics in 2011, and recently retired after more than eight years as RK's president.

RK Logistics provides warehousing, transportation and related supply chain management services to companies in leading industries through a network of facilities principally in Northern California, as well as in Michigan, Texas, New York and Arizona. RK's California facility footprint includes sites in Fremont, Hayward, Newark and Livermore, California. Overall, the company operates some 1.7 million square feet of warehousing.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. RK's expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com

