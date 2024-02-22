RK Logistics Holdings Acquires New York's On Time Trucking

On Time Trucking is one of the Tri-State's most successful trucking and logistics firms. This highly strategic acquisition allows RK to offer lithium-ion battery storage and transport services to support our energy transition customers on the East Coast - Joe Maclean, CEO, RK Logistics Group Post this

"On Time Trucking is one of the Tri-State's most successful trucking and logistics firms, with an excellent reputation for reliable, cost-effective service throughout the five boroughs," noted Joe Maclean, chairman and chief executive officer of RK Logistics Group Holdings. "This is a highly strategic acquisition for RK that allows us to offer lithium-ion battery and material storage services to support our energy transition customers on the East Coast."

Maclean added that On Time Trucking's founder, Daniel Leitgeb, will continue leading the company as its President, ensuring a smooth transition, and maintaining the exceptional service standards that have defined the brand.

"I am thrilled about the opportunities that joining RK Logistics brings to On Time Trucking. With our shared commitment to excellence, I am confident that this partnership will lead to further growth and innovation in the logistics industry," said Mr. Leitgeb. "I look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the outstanding service they have come to expect from On Time Trucking."

An asset-based company, On-Time Trucking operates an extensive fleet of tractors, trailers and straight trucks, supported by a team of 100 employees and a modern 60,000 square foot, 40-dock-door warehousing facility in Farmingdale. On Time Trucking's portfolio offers a variety of logistics, inventory support and local and regional delivery services. These include consolidation and distribution, general warehousing, pick and pack, labeling and fulfillment, and expedited, white glove and lift-gate service for same-day, next day, or deferred volume truckload and LTL shipments.

Strategically located in Central Long Island, On Time Trucking has been a key player in the logistics industry, serving a diverse clientele from Manhattan to Montauk. This central location has been pivotal in providing efficient and timely services to clients across the entire region.

A distinctive aspect of On Time Trucking's operations is its commitment to excellence by assigning two experienced professionals per truck. This unique approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures the safe and secure transport of goods, setting a high standard in the industry.

The central Long Island location further positions On Time Trucking as a vital logistics hub, offering easy access to major metropolitan areas, including the bustling markets of Manhattan. The company's ability to serve a broad spectrum of clients, ranging from small businesses to major corporations, showcases its adaptability and commitment to meeting diverse transportation needs.

In addition to core services, On Time Trucking has established itself as a trusted partner for trade shows, providing specialized logistics solutions tailored to the unique requirements of such events. This acquisition by RK Logistics is poised to further enhance and complement these capabilities, bringing additional expertise and resources to expand service offerings.

On-Time Trucking joins existing RK Logistics operations in providing warehousing, transportation and related supply chain management services. The organization maintains a network of facilities in Northern California, as well as in Michigan, Texas and Arizona. RK's facility footprint includes sites in Fremont, Hayward, Newark and Livermore, California; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Austin, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, and now, a growing presence in the Northeast U.S. Overall, the company operates some 1.6 million square feet of warehousing.

RK Logistics, headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, was founded some 30 years ago as a third-party logistics provider for high-tech, semiconductor and vehicle manufacturing firms in Northern California. It has supported EV manufacturing, specifically lithium-ion battery warehousing and logistics, since 2014, and early this year, expects to surpass five billion battery units handled through its warehousing facilities.

For more information about the company's services or to inquire about partnering with RK Logistics Group, please visit http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS -- RK Logistics provides sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries. RK's expertise is in complex, high value density, zero fault tolerance, regulatorily intensive products that often require comprehensive services. We offer warehousing, specialty transportation, reverse logistics, manufacturing support, engineering support, hazardous materials storage, handling and transportation and order fulfillment. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce order fulfillment and transportation services feature enabling technologies, skilled, experienced teams, lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL certifications, delivering flexible, sustainable, and efficient logistics solutions. For more information, go to http://www.rklogisticsgroup.com

Media Contact

Gary Frantz, RK Logistics Group, (925) 594-1434, [email protected], www.rklogisticsgroup.com

SOURCE RK Logistics Group