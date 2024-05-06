RKL eSolutions Expands Construction and Real Estate Development Expertise through Techware Acquisition

RKL eSolutions LLC, a prominent Sage ERP software and IT consulting firm, has acquired Techware, a Minnesota-based Sage business partner, to enhance its Construction and Real Estate Development (CRE) practice and expand into new markets. The acquisition brings together expertise in Sage construction software and cloud solutions for the mobile workforce, with Techware's former CEO, Steve Pierce, and his team joining RKL eSolutions.

LANCASTER, Pa., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RKL eSolutions LLC, a nationally recognized leader in ERP software and IT consulting, today announced the acquisition of Techware, a Minnesota-based Sage business partner. The acquisition will continue to expand RKL eSolutions' Construction and Real Estate Development (CRE) practice.

"With the construction and real estate development expertise of RKL LLP in the Mid-Atlantic region and the existing expertise on the RKL eSolutions team, we'll be able to expand the offerings available to former Techware clients as we continue to develop our construction portfolio," Joe Noll, president of RKL eSolutions, explains.

With 30 years of experience and expertise in Sage 100 Contractor, Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate and Sage Intacct Construction, the expertise gained in the acquisition will further serve the firm's existing CRE client base, while expanding into new regional markets. As a result of the acquisition, Steve Pierce, former CEO of TechWare, and his team will join RKL eSolutions.

"I am excited to expand our offerings and deepen our bench," explains Pierce. "The combined expertise will deliver complete lifecycle solutions to our clients from pre-construction to management and maintenance, built for the mobile workforce in the cloud."

An award-winning Sage provider and part of the RKL LLP family of brands, RKL eSolutions delivers business software, technical support and networking solutions. The company serves clients throughout the United States, primarily in the entertainment, software, professional services, construction and real estate development, manufacturing and nonprofit sectors. Learn more at rklesolutions.com.

ABOUT RKL eSOLUTIONS

RKL eSolutions LLC is a business management software and IT/networking solutions provider with offices throughout the U.S. From sales to accounting, on the shop floor or in the boardroom, from the server to the cloud, our team of advisors offers tailored solutions, resources and support to extend, enhance and evolve your technology infrastructure. Learn more at rklesolutions.com.

ABOUT RKL LLP

RKL LLP is a leading CPA advisory and professional services firm with offices located in Pennsylvania and beyond. We tap into a wide range of services — tax, accounting, data analytics, operations, human capital management, technology, wealth management and more — to deliver solutions that help organizations and their leaders navigate everyday complexities and get to the next level, however they define it. Fueled by the talent and dedication of over 600 professionals, we're consistently ranked among the top firms in the nation and among Pennsylvania's "Best Places to Work." Learn more at rklcpa.com.

