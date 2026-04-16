RKL eSolutions Streamlines Financial Operations for Senior Living Organizations with PointClickCare

"Senior living organizations need reliable data, efficient processes and technology that support their long-term goals, by connecting PointClickCare and Sage Intacct, we help clients reduce administrative burden, improve confidence in their reporting and create a stronger foundation for growth." Post this

RKL's approach combines technology integration with deep industry knowledge, helping senior living organizations not only connect systems, but also improve the processes, reporting and decision-making that depend on them. The firm's Senior Living Services Consulting Group is nationally recognized for serving clients across the United States with specialized audit, tax, financial feasibility studies, reimbursement, clinical, technology and consulting expertise.

"Senior living organizations need reliable data, efficient processes and technology that support their long-term goals," said Jeff Boland, Partner in RKL's Senior Living Services Consulting Group. "By connecting PointClickCare and Sage Intacct, we help clients reduce administrative burden, improve confidence in their reporting and create a stronger foundation for growth."

RKL is certified as a PointClickCare Implementation & Support Consultant, an official PointClickCare technology integration partner for Sage Intacct and a Sage Intacct Diamond Implementation Partner. In addition to integration support, the firm helps clients implement and configure PointClickCare, migrate from the native PointClickCare GL to Sage Intacct, develop dashboards and reports and optimize both platforms over time. RKL also provides pre-implementation process analysis and planning, project management, workflow integration, user training and flexible post-implementation consulting to help organizations address challenges, adopt new features and achieve better long-term outcomes.

Learn more about RKL's PointClickCare and Sage Intacct Solution.

ABOUT RKL eSOLUTIONS

RKL eSolutions LLC is a business management software and IT/networking solutions provider with offices throughout the U.S. From sales to accounting, on the shop floor or in the boardroom, from the server to the cloud, our team of advisors offers tailored solutions, resources and support to extend, enhance and evolve your technology infrastructure. Learn more at rklesolutions.com.

ABOUT RKL

RKL LLP is a leading advisory firm with offices located in Pennsylvania and beyond. We tap into a wide range of services — tax, accounting, financial management, workforce strategies, private wealth, technology and more — to deliver solutions that help organizations and individuals navigate everyday complexities and get to the next level, however they define it. Fueled by the talent and dedication of more than 700 professionals, we're consistently ranked among the nation's top firms and Pennsylvania's "Best Places to Work," and earned a Best of Accounting Client Satisfaction award for our world-class Net Promoter Score. Learn more at rklcpa.com.

Media Contact

Molly Ford, RKL eSolutions, 1 (888) 222-8827, [email protected], www.rklesolutions.com

SOURCE RKL eSolutions