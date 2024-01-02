RKL eSolutions Welcomes Chortek's Sage Clients After Practice Acquisition

RKL eSolutions LLC, a leading ERP software and IT consulting firm, has acquired Chortek LLP's Sage Practice, aiming to strengthen its Sage consulting services and expand its client base. The acquisition brings members from Chortek's experienced Sage team, including ERP software specialist Steve Krueger, to RKL eSolutions. This move will offer clients transitioning from Chortek to RKL eSolutions expanded support options, access to a comprehensive portfolio of process automation solutions, and expert enterprise performance management solutions.

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RKL eSolutions LLC, a nationally recognized leader in ERP software and IT consulting, announced today the acquisition of Wisconsin-based Chortek LLP's Sage Practice including Sage 100, Sage 50 and Sage BusinessWorks. This acquisition enhances RKL eSolutions' established Sage practice by adding an extensive range of product expertise to the expanded client base.

"RKL eSolutions continues to grow and strengthen its Sage consulting team to assist growing companies in managing core business functions," said Joe Noll, president of RKL eSolutions. "For many years, we have built a strong and respected working relationship with Steve Krueger and his team. We are thrilled to welcome them as they join forces with our Sage practice, enhancing our collaborative journey even further."

With more than 35 years of experience and expertise in ERP software, Steve Krueger specializes in manufacturing and distribution companies, assisting with system selection, Sage 100 review and recommendations, and consulting for Sage 100 and related products. Steve will join RKL eSolutions, along with team members Sue Wolf, Debby Hanson, and Debra Scheider, providing deep product knowledge and industry experience to the Sage 100 practice.

"As the Sage Software Consulting practice leader at Chortek for over nine years, I'm enthusiastic about the transition to RKL eSolutions," Krueger said. "This move represents an exciting opportunity for our clients and our team. Joining RKL eSolutions ensures a continued commitment to delivering top-notch service and support to our valued Sage clients. I'm confident that this transition will not only maintain but elevate the level of expertise and dedication our clients have come to expect."

Clients transitioning from Chortek will benefit from expanded support options and access to RKL eSolution's extensive portfolio of process automation solutions for document management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, tax management, and more. Additionally, RKL eSolutions specializes in enterprise performance management solutions for budgeting, planning, and business intelligence to ensure that clients are able to maximize efficiency and grow strategically.

"We're excited to announce the transition of our Sage Software Consulting practice to RKL eSolutions," said Mark Albrecht, Managing Partner, Chortek, "This decision was made with our clients' best interests at heart. We are confident RKL eSolutions will provide our Sage clients with continued excellence in service and support, enhanced expertise, and expanded resources. This transition allows us to focus even more deeply on our core strengths while ensuring our clients' needs are met with the highest standards of expertise and care. We are grateful for the clients and team members that have built this practice and look forward to their continued success with RKL eSolutions."

An award-winning Sage provider and part of the RKL LLP family of brands, RKL eSolutions delivers business software, technical support and networking solutions. The company serves clients throughout the United States, primarily in the entertainment, software, professional services, manufacturing and nonprofit sectors. Learn more at rklesolutions.com.

ABOUT RKL eSOLUTIONS

RKL eSolutions LLC is a business management software and IT/networking solutions provider with offices throughout the U.S. From sales to accounting, on the shop floor or in the boardroom, from the server to the cloud, our team of advisors offers tailored solutions, resources and support to extend, enhance and evolve your technology infrastructure. Learn more at rklesolutions.com.

ABOUT RKL LLP

RKL LLP is a leading CPA advisory firm with offices located in Pennsylvania and beyond. We tap into a wide range of services — tax, accounting, data analytics, operations, human capital management, technology, wealth management and more — to deliver solutions that help organizations and their leaders navigate everyday complexities and get to the next level, however they define it. Fueled by the talent and dedication of nearly 600 professionals, we're consistently ranked among the top firms in the nation and among Pennsylvania's "Best Places to Work." Learn more at rklcpa.com.

ABOUT CHORTEK

Chortek, LLP is a leading professional services firm with deep industry expertise delivering accounting, auditing, and tax compliance services, value-driven technology solutions, and tailored merger and acquisition services. Chortek advises business leaders and individuals on innovative ways to protect assets and enhance efficiencies through a consistent, client-centric experience. Learn more about Chortek by visiting the firm's website (www.chortek.com).

Media Contact

Laura Atkins, RKL eSolutions, 1 (888) 222-8827, [email protected], www.rklesolutions.com

