RKL eSolutions Welcomes Sage X3 Clients, Consultants from Pittsburgh-Based, Rebdev

With over 15 years of experience, including six years at Sage in Sage X3 leadership roles, Danielle Holt will play a key role at RKL as manager of our Sage X3 Technical Services team.

"I have always admired and respected RKL's integrity and their dedication to their clients and the Sage brand. I'm excited for the new opportunities and services we will be able to bring to our Sage X3 clients." Holt added.

Clients transitioning from Rebdev will benefit from expanded support options and access to RKL eSolution's extensive portfolio of process automation solutions for document management, accounts payable, accounts receivable, tax management, and more. Additionally, RKL eSolutions specializes in enterprise performance management solutions for budgeting, planning, and business intelligence to ensure that clients are able to maximize efficiency and grow strategically.

An award-winning Sage provider and part of the RKL LLP family of brands, RKL eSolutions delivers business software, technical support and networking solutions. The company serves clients throughout the United States, primarily in the entertainment, software, professional services, manufacturing and nonprofit sectors.

