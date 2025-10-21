RLAH @properties Launches "RLAH Restoration," a Pay-at-Close Program Provided by Notable, to Empower Sellers and Agents

"Every home has untapped potential, and every agent deserves the tools to reveal it. RLAH Restoration removes barriers, elevates listings, and empowers sellers to compete at the highest level." — Jason Sherman, CEO, RLAH @properties Post this

"At RLAH, we believe every home has untapped potential and every agent deserves the tools to reveal it. With RLAH Restoration, we're removing barriers, elevating listings, and empowering our sellers to compete at the highest level. This isn't just about financing repairs; it's about strengthening agent value and delivering outcomes our clients can truly celebrate," said Jason Sherman, CEO, RLAH @properties.

"RLAH has built a reputation for delivering exceptional client experiences through education, innovation, and trust," said Austin Lane, CEO and Co-Founder of Notable. "RLAH Restoration aligns perfectly with that mission; giving agents a powerful tool to elevate their listings, help sellers compete in today's market, and unlock the full potential of every home."

Through RLAH Restoration, sellers can easily pre-qualify online in minutes without impacting their credit, and access funds as soon as the same day. The program is unsecured, meaning no liens are placed on the property, and funds can be used for everything from painting, staging, and landscaping to temporary housing, moving, or repair requests during escrow.

As housing inventory continues to rise and days on market increase, RLAH's Restoration program provides agents with a strategic advantage in helping listings sell faster and for more, reinforcing RLAH's commitment to client success and agent empowerment.

Notable provides innovative financing solutions designed to streamline real estate transactions. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 30,000 transactions, Notable offers flexible funding options for pre-sale home improvements and common listing expenses, helping properties stand out. Partnering with top real estate brokerages nationwide, Notable empowers agents to elevate client experiences and maximize property value. For more information, visit www.notablefi.com.

About RLAH @properties RLAH @properties (pronounced 'ar-luh,' short for Real Living At Home) exists to redefine what it means to be a real estate brokerage. We're not just selling homes; we're shaping experiences, building trust, and delivering results that matter. Our agents are more than transaction facilitators, they're market experts, advisors, and connectors, backed by a culture that values insight, support, and advanced marketing. We believe real estate is personal, and every client deserves a strategic, tailored approach, no matter their background or journey. In a city that's always evolving, we're here to move it forward—one relationship, one home, one community at a time.

