RLS Logistics Announces Major Expansion of Its Delanco, NJ Cold Storage Warehouse Facility

John Gaudet, Chief Commercial Officer at RLS Logistics, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion: "This is more than just an increase in square footage and pallet positions; it's about enhancing our menu of services that provide our clients with the best customer experience possible in the cold supply chain. Our people, our way of operating, our menu of services, our technology, and our commitment to food safety make the difference. Our proximity to the Port of Philadelphia and our national distribution capabilities position us to offer unparalleled cold chain logistics solutions. We're excited to expand at the Delanco campus and offer efficient, reliable, hands-on supply chain solutions for our current and future clients."

The expansion underscores RLS Logistics' dedication to innovation and excellence in the cold storage and logistics industry. By nearly quadrupling its capacity, the Delanco facility will become a pivotal hub for storing and distributing temperature-sensitive goods, leveraging advanced technology and sustainable practices to ensure the highest service standards. The Delanco campus is powered by solar and an environmentally friendly CO2 refrigerant system, aligning with RLS's environmental and sustainability commitment.

Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics, highlights the company's unique position in the market: "As a family-owned and operated business for over 55 years, we bring a professional personal touch to our services that sets us apart from the competition. Our clients are not just numbers to us; they are part of the RLS family; we work together to ensure success. This expansion reflects our commitment to nurturing those relationships and growing organically servicing the food and beverage marketplace."

