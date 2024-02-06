RLS Logistics Announces Strategic Team Promotions to Support Continued Growth

"These strategic promotions reflect our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers through operational excellence, innovative solutions, and focusing on the customer experience..." said Russell Leo, CEO, RLS Logistics. Post this

Sebastian Weinstein, formerly General Manager of Fulfillment in Newfield, NJ, has been promoted to Director of Fulfillment Operations, encompassing all three fulfillment operations. Weinstein's innovative approach and commitment to operational excellence have significantly contributed to the department's achievements and strategic goals.

Tyler Firth, former Operations and Customer Service Manager in Newfield, NJ, has been appointed Director of Cold Storage Operations, overseeing all six cold storage facilities. Firth's extensive experience and customer centric approach have played a pivotal role in enhancing operational workflows and overall customer experience.

John Gaudet, previously the Vice President of Business Development, has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Gaudet's strategic vision, and expertise in marketing and developing new business have been vital in identifying and seizing growth opportunities, further driving the company's market position.

Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics, commented on the promotions, stating, "These strategic promotions reflect our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers through operational excellence, innovative solutions, and focusing on the customer experience. Their roles are pivotal in achieving our vision of being the US's leading family owned cold chain solution provider."

RLS Logistics is a family owned, third party logistics provider specializing in value added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct to consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 55 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL.

