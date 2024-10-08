RLS Logistics Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification

"Our Team Members are at the forefront of our continued growth and success. We could not have achieved any of it without them. We've worked hard to cultivate a culture where everyone feels like part of a family—one that values being humble, hungry, and smart." - Russell Leo, CEO RLS Logistics Post this

"We are incredibly honored to receive this certification," said Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics. "Our Team Members are at the forefront of our continued growth and success. We could not have achieved any of it without them. We've worked hard to cultivate a culture where everyone feels like part of a family—one that values being humble, hungry, and smart. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to making RLS a place where people want to build their careers and contribute to our vision of being the leading family-owned cold chain provider in the US."

Commitment to a People-First Culture:

For over 55 years, RLS Logistics has grown by being simple and easy to do business with, offering a vast menu of services, a commitment to food safety, technology, and our dedicated team members. These values not only define how RLS operates but also serve as the foundation of its company culture. From new hires to senior leadership, every team member plays a role in fostering an inclusive, high-performance environment.

Lori Cogit, VP of Human Resources, who spearheaded the certification process, attributes the achievement

to the company's deliberate efforts to prioritize the employee experience. "This certification means so much because it's a direct reflection of how our team feels about working here," Cogit said. "We're constantly looking for ways to improve our workplace by listening to feedback, offering professional development opportunities, and creating a supportive, collaborative environment where every individual has the chance to grow."

RLS Logistics' certification by Great Place to Work® is just one example of the company's commitment to nurturing a high-performing team. The recognition aligns with the company's vision for continued growth in business and employee development. As RLS Logistics continues its growth trajectory, expanding its temperature-controlled services nationwide, the company remains focused on its people. The Great Place to Work® certification will catalyze further enhancing the employee experience, with plans to introduce even more initiatives that promote professional growth, inclusivity, and employee well-being.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 55 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.

