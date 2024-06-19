RLS Logistics Named 2024 Top Food Chain Technology by Food Chain Digest

RLS Logistics has been recognized as a 2024 "Top Food Chain Technology" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA).

GLASSBORO, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics has been recognized as a 2024 "Top Food Chain Technology" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). The Top Food Chain Technology program recognizes standout technologies in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest.

"Technology is shaping today's food chains today by creating more transparency and efficiencies," said Everett. "Supply chain technology is particularly important as platforms, applications, and innovators help to proactively avoid or navigate disruptions in the food industry. This recognition program highlights technology leaders that are readily available as resources and solutions to food shippers."

According to Everett, this is the third year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program as an initiative to serve as a resource to food shippers seeking new opportunities to leverage technologies in their supply chain strategy and execution.

Here's how the program works: Nominations were received and reviewed by the staff of Food Chain Digest, with final audit by Food Shippers of America staff. Requirements of all candidates were that they are a pure technology provider or offer a solution that is a stand-alone product outside of traditional third-party logistics offerings. Nominees must have a minimum annual gross global sales of U.S. $5 million. Nominees also must have highlighted a recent example in the last 12-18 months of how the solution helped a food shipper accomplish a critical business goal.

A second step in the process is that the industry votes for the nominated companies that have the strongest reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. New this year, the vote is limited exclusively to supply chain professionals with manufacturers, retailers and distributors in the food industry. Companies earning an adequate volume of votes or meet additional qualifications are then named to the list which is published by Food Chain Digest.

To view a full list of companies named to the list, visit http://www.FoodShippers.org and click "Announcements."

