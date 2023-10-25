RLS Logistics New Jersey Cold Storage Warehouse Expansion Opens

"We are excited to bring cold storage capacity at our Newfield cold storage warehouse. This development provides opportunities for growth not only in our cold storage business but also in our direct to consumer fulfillment and cross docking warehouse business units." Post this

Their New Jersey 3PL warehouses offer frozen and refrigerated shippers looking for east coast distribution much-needed relief in public cold storage warehouse capacity. Additionally, they gain access to RLS' temperature-controlled freight brokerage and LTL shipping services, which include renowned programs such as Walmart pool consolidation and LTL consolidation programs. This enables businesses to efficiently manage their cold storage needs and transportation requirements by integrating with one accountability partner that places a high value on food safety and a cutting edge technology platform.

"Our Newfield, NJ facility is a busy campus. Adding cold storage warehouse capacity here has been well received by current and new customers. We are well on our way to filling the space and moving new customers into our network," says John Gaudet, Vice President of Business Development. "With increased cold storage inventory, enhanced capabilities in fulfillment, and LTL cross docking, this expansion is a great opportunity for the east coast marketplace."

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.

