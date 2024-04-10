RLS Logistics to Fund the Certificate of Undergraduate Study in Professional Sales at Rowan University

"We feel that with proper education, coupled with real life experiences, we can prepare students to be successful after graduation..." John Gaudet, Chief Commercial Officer, RLS Logistics Post this

The motivation behind this gift was to bring together innovative programming and professional development opportunities to position students for success. For many students, it will open the opportunity to learn about careers available in sales. "We currently do not have a specialty in professional sales in any of our programs within the Rohrer College of Business," said Interim Dean Morris Kalliny. "Given there are many excellent sales jobs in the market, this is a needed area that will close the gap between the market demand and the College offerings."

"It's no secret that sales is imperative to an organization's growth," said Gaudet. "Sales is also used in our everyday lives whether we are conscious about it or not. We are selling ourselves to future employers, we negotiate daily with our children and significant others. There are so many instances in our daily lives where sales skills can help outcomes. Sales is a set of skills, but unfortunately, it's not often directly taught."

The company's commitment comes at a pivotal time as it prepares to establish its new headquarters in Glassboro, further cementing its ties to the community. "It is amazing how this area has transformed over the years and we are happy and excited to get more involved in the Glassboro community and Rowan University," said Gaudet.

RLS Logistics anticipates the relocation of approximately 35 team members across various departments to its new, modern office space. Gaudet believes the close proximity to downtown and the University will have a positive impact on the local economy. The establishment of this certificate also promises growth opportunities within the College, according to Kalliny. "We are hoping to build additional collaboration with our local partners such as RLS to expand this program through additional activities such as sales competitions, internships, and even a sales center in the future," Kalliny said.

