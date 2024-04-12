RMPStudio™ Announces Lee Papa Online Book Launch and Newest Author of the Upcoming Release "Temple of All Knowing" 10th Anniversary Second Edition

RMPStudio™ welcomes mindfulness expert Lee Papa and announces the online launch of "Temple of All Knowing" 2nd edition, exploring life and spiritual wisdom.

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RMPStudio™, a leader in the publishing industry, is delighted to welcome Lee Papa, a renowned wellness and mindfulness expert, to its esteemed group of authors. In tandem with this exciting news, RMPStudio™ is also thrilled to announce the upcoming online book launch of the second edition, 10th Year Anniversary of Lee's memoir, "Temple of All Knowing: An Exploration of Life, Death, and Spiritual Wisdom through a Near Death Experience."

Lee Papa, recognized for her impactful work in the field of mindfulness and well-being, brings a wealth of experience and insight to RMPStudio™. Her memoir, "Temple of All Knowing," is a profound narrative that takes readers through her transformative journey from personal challenges to spiritual connectedness. The second edition of the book promises to delve even deeper, offering new insights and reflections.

Adriana Rosales, CEO of RMPStudio™, expresses her enthusiasm: "We are extremely excited to have Lee Papa join our RMPStudio™ family. Her profound understanding of mindfulness and her ability to convey powerful messages through her writing are invaluable. The second edition of "Temple of All Knowing" is eagerly anticipated by readers seeking guidance and inspiration."

What are advanced readers saying about the "Temple of All Knowing"?

"Lee's story makes the supernatural seem natural and the spiritual a tangible tool for our physical existence." Tim Molyneux - Showrunner, Director, Composer, Cabaret Artist

Lee Papa has given us an oasis of a book that is an easy read, flows like a river, and brings us back to our center as we all try to deal with the absurdities and chaos of this 21st-century world. Kenny Lee Lewis - Musician, Steve Miller Band; Author "Skeleton Dolls"

The second edition of the 10th Anniversary "Temple of All Knowing" is available now on Amazon.

To chat live with the author herself join us on April 11th, 2024 at 11:00 AM Pacific on YouTube at this link: https://youtu.be/I3FsnJofyTc?si=d1amo0hm3NqzII6F

For more information, please contact RMPStudio™ at [email protected] or visit http://www.Adriana.Company.

About RMPStudio™

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, RMPStudio™ is committed to discovering and promoting extraordinary literary talent. Focused on diverse voices and innovative storytelling, RMPStudio™ is at the forefront of introducing unique narratives to a global audience.

Media Contact:

Adriana Rosales

RMPStudio™

1180 N. Town Center Suite #100

Las Vegas, Nevada 89144

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.adriana.company

+1 (201) 500-5902,

SOURCE RMPStudio™