RMS Omega Technologies Acquires Systems Integrator ScanOnline

"ScanOnline has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing exceptional support and service to their customers," said Peter Vatenos, VP of Marketing & Principal, RMS Omega Technologies. "Their expertise and dedication to providing more than just hardware aligns perfectly with our values as a technology provider and systems integrator. We are thrilled to welcome them to the RMS Omega family."

ScanOnline is well known for its remote managed services for enterprise devices and network support and its One Solution platform, including hardware, software, and support as-a-service. RMS Omega is a leader in developing advanced tracking technology solutions utilizing RFID, RTLS, barcode, and enterprise wireless technologies combined with signature services and ongoing support offerings. Over the past 20 years, both companies have leveraged solid partnerships with premier hardware, software, and supplies manufacturers to provide the best value to their customers.

The acquisition reflects RMS Omega's ongoing investments in technical resources and commitment to providing superior service to its customers and partner communities while positioning ScanOnline for continued growth and success as a division of RMS Omega.

"What we have essentially accomplished by combining strategies with RMS Omega is to consolidate the financial, technical, and professional experience of both organizations. It is an exciting transitional moment for the combined history of both companies, leaving existing and prospective customers as the ultimate winners." – Brian Graves, President, ScanOnline.

About RMS Omega Technologies:

RMS Omega is a technology solutions integrator with extensive experience developing strategic tracking and automation tools for healthcare, manufacturing, the supply chain, and field service industries. RMS Omega offers a vast portfolio of technology and professional services, including RFID, RTLS, barcode, data collection, wireless infrastructure, enterprise mobility applications, voice automation, location technology, and more throughout the United States and Canada. From the initial consultation to post-implementation optimization, RMS has the necessary resources and expertise to design, deploy, manage, and provide ongoing service for all our customers. With RMS Omega, organizations become empowered with the oversight and peace of mind that their data, inventory, assets, and people are always at the right place at the right time. For more information, visit rmsomega.com.

About ScanOnline:

ScanOnline builds ecosystems of connected technologies to improve how warehouses, manufacturers, and the greater supply chain perform every day, by enhancing the effectiveness of daily operations & data collection management. ScanOnline unifies disparate systems, mobility solutions, network infrastructure, label printing and more, to help employees at all levels retain visibility of their business in motion, whether fixed or on-the-go. ScanOnline's supply chain workforce solutions improve the ability & speed of employees to perform their jobs at the point of work & collaborate in real-time.

From project design to deployment, ScanOnline's professional services team fields some of the finest talent in device management and network engineering in the Charlotte metro region. The ScanOnline Managed Services Group protects the life of the tech we offer, through 24/7/365 remote monitoring, security, and cyclical system maintenance. Learn more at ScanOnline.com.

