RNA-Seq: Life Sciences' Transformative $2.6 Billion Industry

"RNA sequencing is increasingly perceived as a valuable tool capable of providing answers that may elude DNA sequencing alone." Tweet this

In recent years, various research domains and approaches employing RNA sequencing have gained significant momentum, gradually making inroads into clinical applications such as RNA-based therapeutics, vaccines, gene editing, and personalized medicine. The field of single-cell sequencing has experienced rapid expansion, while the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the scientific community's familiarity with RNA analysis as a whole. Data analysis remains a pivotal component of this market, and, akin to other segments in the life sciences, numerous innovations are intertwined with artificial intelligence and cloud-based computing.

The RNA-Seq field has also demonstrated significant potential for translation into clinical applications. Consequently, it has exhibited robust growth compared to other life science research techniques, including other next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications. NGS technologies have emerged as powerful tools that enable laboratories to conduct high-impact experiments at reduced costs, yielding new categories of data and thereby expanding possibilities in biomedical research.

Since its inception nearly two decades ago, the adoption of NGS has become pervasive in the life sciences. Continuous technological enhancements have led to improved performance and output, with prices gradually decreasing, albeit with some stabilization. Laboratories have harnessed this technology for a diverse range of applications, including various forms of RNA sequencing.

For more information, purchase The Market for RNA Sequencing, 3rd Edition, available at https://kaloramainformation.com/product/the-market-for-rna-sequencing-3rd-edition/.

About the Report

This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products—the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself. It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market. The competitive situation, deals, and litigation are covered in respective chapters. The report was produced through a combination of primary research, secondary research, and internal databases, including SEC filings, product literature, corporate websites, conferences, journals, and trade publications.

About Kalorama Information

Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Kalorama Information produces dozens of reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.

Kalorama Information's studies feature independent primary research conducted by experienced analysts. Researchers build their market analysis independently from published databases, validating data with inside industry contacts and extensive secondary research, so you can have confidence that you're getting your information from the most trusted source in the industry!

Media Contact

Daniel Granderson, Kalorama Information, (703) 783-1721, [email protected], www.kaloramainformation.com

SOURCE Kalorama Information