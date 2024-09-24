RNAConnect Announces New Distribution Agreements in Europe and Asia for its Groundbreaking RNA Analysis Products

Partnerships with European and Asian distributors will open up product access to new markets for RNAConnect

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNAConnect, a pioneering life science reagent company, today announced new distribution agreements with CliniSciences, 2BScientific, and Dakewe Biotech. These partnerships mark a significant milestone in RNAConnect's efforts to provide industry leading reagents for RNA analysis to the academic and industrial research community in Europe and China.

Under the agreement, RNAConnect's UltraMarathonRT®, a next generation reverse transcriptase, and related RNA analysis products, will be exclusively distributed by 2BScientific in the UK and Ireland, by Dakewe Biotech in China (including Hong Kong and Macau), and by CliniSciences in France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Norway, and Finland. Each of these distributors are recognized leaders in the life sciences market and bring extensive experience in delivering high-quality research tools to scientists across Europe and Asia.

"We are thrilled to partner with CliniSciences, 2BScientific, and Dakewe Biotech to expand our reach in key European and Asian markets," said Andrew Bond, CCO of RNAConnect. "Their expertise and strong relationships with local researchers make them the perfect partners to help us deliver our cutting-edge RNA technologies to the scientific community. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower researchers and accelerate RNA-based discoveries across Europe and Asia."

RNAConnect's product portfolio includes advanced tools for RNA analysis, designed to meet the evolving needs of researchers in genomics, molecular biology, and related fields. RNAConnect's UltraMarathonRT is a next generation reverse transcriptase that is dramatically expanding RNA-seq capabilities. This novel group II intron-encoded reverse transcriptase (RT) is designed to overcome the limitations of conventional RTs. It efficiently copies all RNAs including highly structured, modified or long RNAs end-to-end without stopping.

CliniSciences, 2BScientific, and Dakewe Biotech will immediately begin distributing RNAConnect's full range of products, ensuring fast delivery and localized support to customers across their respective regions. The partnership will allow European and Asian researchers to streamline their workflows and enhance the efficiency of their RNA-based research projects.

For more information and to place an order through these distributors visit Distributors – RNAConnect.

About RNAConnect:

RNAConnect was founded by innovators in the RNA community, for innovators in the RNA community. By providing better enzymatic tools for visualizing and manipulating RNA, we can help our community discover, create, and innovate in ways previously not possible. For more information about RNAConnect and its offerings, to share your own ideas, or to place your first order of uMRT visit http://www.rnaconnect.com.

About CliniSciences:

CliniSciences is a premier distributor of life science research products in Europe, delivering cutting-edge solutions to researchers in academia and industry.

About 2BScientific:

2BScientific is a UK-based distributor of high-quality research tools, serving the life sciences community with innovative products and personalized service.

About Dakewe Biotech:

Dakewe Biotech Co., Ltd. is a Chinese biotechnology company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of life science research products, diagnostic tools, and instruments.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bond

Chief Commercial Officer

+1 475-338-2014

[email protected]

