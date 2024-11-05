RNAConnect Launches the UltraMarathonRT® RT-PCR Kit at ASHG 2024

The Ultra-Processive UltraMarathonRT Kit Enables Consistent, Robust Amplification of Long RNAs in 80 Minutes with Very Low RNA Input

BRANFORD, Conn., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNAConnect, a pioneering life science reagent company, today announced the launch of the UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-PCR Kit, a next-generation solution for researchers conducting RNA-to-cDNA conversion and amplification experiments. Designed for enhanced processivity, sensitivity, and fidelity, this kit offers a valuable solution for scientists working with complex, long, or highly structured RNA templates.

The UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-PCR Kit is engineered to support a wide range of research applications, including gene expression analysis, full-length isoform analysis, long or structured RNA analysis with low input, full-length virus genome analysis, and molecular cloning. This versatile kit provides researchers with the ability to amplify full-length cDNAs from the smallest RNAs to those longer than 10 kb, with input levels down to 0.1 pg setting a new standard for long-range PCR performance.

"We developed UltraMarathonRT® to address a key challenge faced by researchers working with complex RNA samples," said Li-Tao Guo, Co-Founder and VP of R&D at RNAConnect. "The intrinsic helicase activity of uMRT allows it to unwind secondary and tertiary RNA structures naturally, without the need for additional heat steps. This results in faithful and accurate cDNA synthesis, especially when dealing with large or complex RNA molecules that are otherwise challenging for conventional reverse transcriptases. Importantly this new kit reduces the total experimental time, for example you can complete RT-PCR on a 10 kb template in 80 minutes where it used to take nearly 3-5 hours with other kits."

Key features of the UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-PCR Kit include:

Ultra-Processive Reverse Transcriptase: Featuring intrinsic helicase activity that allows the enzyme to unwind complex RNA structures without additional heating.

High Sensitivity and Precision: Requires only 0.1 pg of RNA input for amplifying RNAs greater than 10 kb, allowing for highly sensitive detection.

High-Fidelity DNA Polymerase: Capable of generating and amplifying long cDNA sequences up to 30 kb in length.

Comprehensive Reagent Set: Includes all essential reagents such as UltraMarathonRT enzyme, 2x RT reaction buffer, High Boost enhancer, nuclease-free water, dNTP mix, PCR Master Mix, random primers, and oligo(dT)18 primer.

RNAConnect is set to showcase the UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-PCR Kit at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) in Denver, CO from November 6-8. The ASHG meeting brings together thought leaders, scientists, and innovators in the field of genetics, making it an ideal venue for RNAConnect to introduce this cutting-edge product. Attendees of the ASHG conference will have the opportunity to interact with RNAConnect experts, explore data sets related to their research needs, and learn more about the unique capabilities of the UltraMarathonRT® kit.

"We are thrilled to unveil the UltraMarathonRT® kit at ASHG 2024," said Ryan Muldoon, CEO of RNA Connect. "This event is the perfect platform to connect with researchers who can benefit from our new product's ability to overcome the challenges of long and complex RNA amplification with unparalleled sensitivity and fidelity."

The UltraMarathonRT® Two-Step RT-PCR Kit is now available for purchase in three different sizes (20, 50, and 250 reactions) to accommodate various research needs. For ordering details, visit http://www.rnaconnect.com/products/umrt-rt-pcr-kit or contact [email protected].

About RNAConnect:

RNAConnect was founded by innovators in the RNA community, for innovators in the RNA community. By providing better enzymatic tools for visualizing and manipulating RNA, we can help our community discover, create, and innovate in ways previously not possible. For more information about RNAConnect and its offerings, to share your own ideas, or to place your first order of uMRT visit http://www.rnaconnect.com.

