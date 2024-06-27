RNL and Six Red Marbles Form Strategic Partnership for Higher Education Instructional Design

We will make it much easier for these institutions to deliver world-class student recruitment campaigns and course offerings at scale—and with transparent fee-for-service and content ownership arrangements that put these institutions first. Post this

"High-quality and engaging courses are paramount to standing out in this increasingly competitive enrollment environment," said Bill Scroggie, EVP of Learning Solutions at Six Red Marbles. "We have delivered hundreds of programs and thousands of courses to a diverse array of colleges and universities, and by combining our course development capabilities with RNL's enrollment solutions, we can help institutions enroll and graduate more students than ever."

These capabilities for higher education instructional design complement RNL's solutions for graduate and online enrollment, including digital marketing, SEO, lead qualification, market research, and full-funnel reporting. Together, the two firms will help universities market and deliver high-quality courses to students, helping those institutions stand out and achieve their enrollment goals. In addition, institutions that partner with RNL and Six Red Marbles will not have to share revenue and will retain full ownership of all content and assets—two major sources of dissatisfaction with online program management firms in higher education.

"This partnership with Six Red Marbles is a tremendous boon for the colleges and universities we serve," said Naomi Brezi, RNL's Chief Revenue Officer. "We will make it much easier for these institutions to deliver world-class student recruitment campaigns and course offerings at scale—and with transparent fee-for-service and content ownership arrangements that put these institutions first."

Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) is a leading provider of higher education enrollment management, AI, student success, and fundraising solutions. RNL's solutions bring together technology, analytics, strategic expertise, and omnichannel communications and give thousands of institutions everything they need to reach their goals—from marketing and recruiting students to engaging donors. For decades, colleges and nonprofit organizations have turned to RNL to enroll the students they want, help more students graduate and succeed, and build lifelong relationships with donors. RNL's financial aid solutions have helped institutions manage $3.5B in financial aid. Learn more at: https://www.ruffalonl.com/about-ruffalo-noel-levitz/.

Six Red Marbles delivers high-quality educational solutions at scale, with decades of experience in developing custom content, curricula, assessments, and more. Based in Boston, Mass., SRM's global network of subject matter experts supports a wide range of educational projects, from preK–12 to higher education and adult learning. Learn more at: https://www.sixredmarbles.com/

