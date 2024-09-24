RNL Launches Comprehensive Certificate Programs for Admissions Teams

At RNL, we're committed to helping admissions teams succeed in a rapidly changing landscape. Our Certificate Programs are designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to excel, and we're excited to offer this comprehensive training to the industry. Post this

Admissions Counselors Track: This track provides in-depth training for admissions counselors at all levels, from beginners to advanced professionals. The curriculum covers foundational topics such as understanding student development, communication skills, and event success, as well as more advanced concepts like cultural competence, data interpretation, and new financial aid strategies.

Admissions Leaders Track: This track is designed for admissions leaders, including assistant directors, directors, and VPs of Enrollment Management. The program focuses on leadership and management skills, strategic planning, problem-solving, and coaching.

"At RNL, we're committed to helping admissions teams succeed in a rapidly changing landscape. Our Certificate Programs are designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to excel, and we're excited to offer this comprehensive training to the industry," said Reena Lichtenfeld, Vice President of Enrollment Consulting Services at RNL.

Key features of RNL's Certificate Programs include:

Tailored training: Choose from Admissions Counselors or Admissions Leaders tracks.

For more information on RNL's Certificate Programs, please visit RuffaloNL.com.

