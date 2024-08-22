RNL Launches Strategic AI Governance and Education Services for Colleges and Universities

Programs like RNL's AI Strategic and Governance and Education Services are critical to the safe adoption of AI at scale. Together, we are empowering thousands of higher education institutions to not only embrace AI but to do so with trust, integrity, and compliance at the forefront. Post this

"Universities are at a crossroads when it comes to AI," said Roger Lee, Senior Vice President of AI Success and Sustainability at RNL. "On one hand, AI offers immense potential to enhance student experiences, streamline operations, and drive innovation. However, it presents significant challenges related to data privacy, academic integrity, and ethical considerations. Our goal is to equip universities with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate this complex terrain successfully."

As AI rapidly transforms the higher education landscape, institutions face increasing pressure to develop robust governance frameworks and adapt to using the technologies both in the classroom and in managing the university. RNL's expertise in higher education combined with its deep understanding of AI technology, and the innovative capabilities of Credo AI's governance platform positions RNL to be the trusted partner to guide universities through this critical process.

"We are honored to continue partnering with RNL as they expand their work to bring responsible AI to the world of academia," said Navrina Singh, Credo AI Founder and CEO. "Programs like RNL's AI Strategic and Governance and Education Services are critical to the safe adoption of AI at scale. Together, we are empowering thousands of higher education institutions to not only embrace AI but to do so with trust, integrity, and compliance at the forefront."

RNL's AI Strategic Governance and Education Services include:

AI Governance Maturity Assessments: Evaluate an institution's current AI landscape to identify strengths, and opportunities for improvement

AI Policy Development: Create tailored AI policies that align with institutional values and comply with relevant regulations

AI Culture Building: Foster a culture of ethical AI usage among faculty, staff, and students

AI Monitoring and Oversight: Establish comprehensive systems to monitor AI applications and ensure compliance

AI Educational Training for Administrators, Faculty, and Staff: Provide targeted educational programs designed to equip key stakeholders with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively integrate and govern AI within the institution.

"The cost of inaction when it comes to AI governance is significant," added Lee. "Universities that fail to establish clear guidelines and policies risk reputational damage, legal issues, and missed opportunities. RNL is committed to helping institutions avoid these pitfalls, unlock the full potential of AI, and lay the foundation for success with AI for the coming years."

About RNL:

Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) is a leading provider of higher education solutions. RNL's solutions bring together technology, analytics, strategic expertise, and omnichannel communications and give thousands of institutions everything they need to reach their goals—from marketing and recruiting students to engaging donors. For decades, colleges and nonprofit organizations have turned to RNL to enroll the students they want, help more students graduate and succeed, and build lifelong relationships with donors. RNL's financial aid solutions have helped institutions manage $3.5B in financial aid. Learn more at: https://www.ruffalonl.com/about-ruffalo-noel-levitz/.

Media Contact

Danielle Dougan, RNL, 978-430-9680, [email protected], www.RuffaloNL.com

SOURCE RNL