RNL Partners with Five9 and Acqueon to Elevate Outreach to Students and Donors

"Our goal is to elevate the effectiveness of our technology platforms and align them with the exceptional consulting expertise that RNL is renowned for," said Stephen Drew, COO at RNL. "By combining their industry-leading technology with our deep expertise in enrollment management and fundraising, we will be able to offer our clients even more powerful and personalized communication tools. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing our partners with the most advanced technologies available, ensuring their continued success."

By leveraging AI-driven, omnichannel proactive customer engagement powered by Five9 and Acqueon, RNL can help clients engage with constituents at the right time, on the right channels, to achieve better outcomes and drive meaningful results. RNL is integrating Five9 and Acqueon technologies with all of its outbound communication services for enrollment and fundraising management. Our university clients looking to enroll graduate students for online degrees will be our first to receive the upgraded services, starting in November 2024. This investment will provide RNL's clients with enhanced features, improved scalability, and greater flexibility in their outreach efforts.

"We're proud to help RNL transform the way they engage with their constituents to deliver more personalized experiences that drive strong outcomes," said Andy Dignan, COO, Five9. "Together, Five9 and Acqueon are enabling RNL to leverage AI-driven, omnichannel communication in a way that is both timely and impactful. By providing RNL's clients with the tools they need to connect more effectively, we're not just enhancing outreach efforts, we're helping to drive meaningful change in enrollment and fundraising strategies."

RNL offers a comprehensive suite of tools for outbound communication, including:

Personalized calling: Reach out to prospective students and donors with tailored messages.

Targeted texting: Engage with students and donors through SMS campaigns.

Effective email marketing: Send personalized email communications to build relationships.

Data-driven insights: Analyze campaign performance to optimize results.

This partnership is another testament to RNL's dedication to providing exceptional value to its colleges, universities, foundations and nonprofit organizations. RNL previously launched its RNL Edge suite of AI solutions earlier this year as a commitment to bringing the power of AI to enrollment and fundraising. By investing in cutting-edge outbound communication technology with Five9 and Acqueon , RNL is able to offer a more robust and efficient solution for engaging college-bound students, alumni, donors, and other key populations.

About Ruffalo Noel Levitz

Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) is a leading provider of enrollment and fundraising solutions for higher education. With a focus on data-driven strategies and personalized engagement, RNL helps institutions attract, retain, and graduate students, as well as raise funds to support their mission.

Brandon Trissler, www.RuffaloNL.com, 319-331-7008

