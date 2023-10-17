RNL Welcomes Stephen Drew as Chief AI Officer to Enhance Enrollment and Fundraising Solutions

RNL, a leader in innovative higher education tech-enabled solutions, announces the appointment of Stephen Drew as Chief AI Officer.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Ind., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNL, a leader in innovative higher education tech-enabled solutions, announces the appointment of Stephen Drew as Chief AI Officer. This strategic move signifies RNL's commitment to harnessing the power of AI to enhance the enrollment process for undergraduates and adults seeking degrees via online courses, while also elevating the ability to engage donors and increase fundraising results. The organization is dedicated to responsible and practical AI implementations, both within the company and for its clients.

Stephen brings an impressive wealth of expertise to this pivotal role, having held leadership positions in AI and automation at renowned companies such as Five9, Uniphore, and Cigna. His academic background, which includes a doctorate in applied AI from DePaul University and a master's in finance from the University of Notre Dame, further establishes him as an ideal leader for the company's advances in AI.

In an era of remarkable advancements in AI, driven by organizations like OpenAI, Cohere, Google, and Huggingface, RNL sees a promising landscape ahead. Guided by Drew's leadership, RNL is poised to navigate these transformative technologies, aligning them with the organization's core values, and ultimately delivering enhanced outcomes for its valued clients.

"We are excited to add someone as knowledgeable, accomplished, and experienced as Stephen to our senior leadership team," said RNL CEO William McHale. "His leadership in AI is essential as we transform how our partner institutions can operate with greater scale and efficiency, increasing their ROI and their ability to serve their students, alumni, and constituents."

For more information about RNL and its commitment to leveraging AI for the betterment of education and fundraising solutions, please visit our website at http://www.RuffaloNL.com.

About RNL

RNL (Ruffalo Noel Levitz) is the leading provider of solutions for traditional college enrollment, graduate and online enrollment, student success, and higher education and nonprofit fundraising. The firm serves more than 1,500 institutions through data-driven solutions focused on helping them meet their enrollment goals, guide more students toward completing their degrees, and increase giving back to those institutions. With a deep knowledge of the industry and a large roster of experienced experts, RNL provides institutions the ability to scale their efforts by tapping into a community of support and resources.

Media Contact

Ashley Spain, RNL, 309-258-0979, [email protected], www.RuffaloNL.com

SOURCE RNL