RNTR Surpasses 32,000 Listings Across 35+ States, Accelerating the Growth of Its Rental Marketplace

Surpassing 32,000 listings across 35+ states is a major milestone that reflects the growing demand for easier, more accessible rental solutions nationwide. Post this

This milestone reflects RNTR's continued nationwide growth as more individuals, contractors, and businesses seek convenient, flexible access to equipment, tools, trailers, and party rentals. As the platform expands into more markets, it also reflects a broader shift toward rental access over ownership, helping put underutilized equipment and items back to work.

"From the beginning, our goal was to build a nationwide rental marketplace that makes it easier for people to access rental equipment wherever they are," said Ryan McCleary, Founder and CEO of RNTR.com. "RNTR was built to make renting simple, accessible, and scalable nationwide. People today are looking for convenience, flexibility, and better alternatives to traditional ownership and rental models. Being able to browse thousands of rental options all in one place has played a major role in our early growth and user adoption."

As inventory continues growing nationwide, RNTR now supports rentals across a broad range of categories, including:

Construction equipment rentals

Tool rentals

Trailer rentals

Lawn and landscaping equipment

ATV and powersports rentals

Party and event rentals

Outdoor and camping gear

Portable toilet rentals

Specialty and seasonal equipment

Bike rentals

For more information or to start listing items, visit www.RNTR.com

About RNTR.com

RNTR.com is a rental marketplace that connects people and businesses to make renting simpler and more local.

At its core, RNTR helps people find what they need from nearby inventory. By bringing together listings from both individuals and rental businesses, RNTR gives users access to a wider variety of items to rent, including tools, trailers, event equipment, outdoor gear and much more. This single application helps users avoid calling around or searching multiple places for something to rent. Instead users can see everything available in one convenient spot.

By connecting people and businesses with locally available rental inventory, RNTR helps underutilized equipment stay in circulation while creating additional income opportunities for owners.

Media Contact

Jared McCleary, RNTR.com, 1 320-391-5285, [email protected], https://rntr.com/

SOURCE RNTR.com