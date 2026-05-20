RNTR Surpasses 32,000 Listings Across 35+ States, Accelerating the Growth of Its Rental Marketplace

RNTR.com has surpassed 32,000 rental listings across more than 35 states, marking a major milestone in the platform's nationwide expansion. Since launching in November 2024, RNTR has continued to grow as a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace, helping individuals and businesses rent out underused equipment while giving renters easier access to tools, trailers, party supplies, outdoor gear, and more. The announcement highlights the company's rapid growth, increasing user adoption, and commitment to making renting more accessible, convenient, and scalable across the United States.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNTR.com, the hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace continues its rapid expansion across the U.S. with a footprint that now includes over 32,000 items that are available to rent in over 35 states!
Since launching in November 2024, RNTR.com has continued to gain traction by making it easier for individuals and local businesses to rent out underused tools, equipment, party supplies and more while giving renters easier access to items they need.
This milestone reflects RNTR's continued nationwide growth as more individuals, contractors, and businesses seek convenient, flexible access to equipment, tools, trailers, and party rentals. As the platform expands into more markets, it also reflects a broader shift toward rental access over ownership, helping put underutilized equipment and items back to work.
"From the beginning, our goal was to build a nationwide rental marketplace that makes it easier for people to access rental equipment wherever they are," said Ryan McCleary, Founder and CEO of RNTR.com. "RNTR was built to make renting simple, accessible, and scalable nationwide. People today are looking for convenience, flexibility, and better alternatives to traditional ownership and rental models. Being able to browse thousands of rental options all in one place has played a major role in our early growth and user adoption."
As inventory continues growing nationwide, RNTR now supports rentals across a broad range of categories, including:
- Construction equipment rentals
- Tool rentals
- Trailer rentals
- Lawn and landscaping equipment
- ATV and powersports rentals
- Party and event rentals
- Outdoor and camping gear
- Portable toilet rentals
- Specialty and seasonal equipment
- Bike rentals
For more information or to start listing items, visit www.RNTR.com
About RNTR.com
RNTR.com is a rental marketplace that connects people and businesses to make renting simpler and more local.
At its core, RNTR helps people find what they need from nearby inventory. By bringing together listings from both individuals and rental businesses, RNTR gives users access to a wider variety of items to rent, including tools, trailers, event equipment, outdoor gear and much more. This single application helps users avoid calling around or searching multiple places for something to rent. Instead users can see everything available in one convenient spot.
By connecting people and businesses with locally available rental inventory, RNTR helps underutilized equipment stay in circulation while creating additional income opportunities for owners.
Media Contact
Jared McCleary, RNTR.com, 1 320-391-5285, [email protected], https://rntr.com/
SOURCE RNTR.com
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