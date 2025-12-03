RNTR.com Continues Rapid Expansion, Now Offering 12,000+ Items Across 30+ States

"From someone looking for a tool for a weekend project to a small business sharing their equipment, our goal has always been to make renting simple and local," said Ryan McCleary, Founder and CEO of RNTR.com. "It's exciting to see the RNTR community expand across the country." Post this

RNTR.com not only simplifies access to needed items by connecting individuals in communities, but it also helps to encourage the responsible use of resources in our world. By giving people a way to rent out their own items and earn money from others who need them, the platform supports sustainable habits and keeps more dollars circulating in local communities. Renters get access to affordable options without the cost of ownership, while owners can easily earn from items they aren't using every day.

How RNTR.com Works

Getting started with RNTR.com is simple and secure and accommodates everything from single-item listings by everyday people to full rental inventories from established businesses

List Items – Whether you are an individual or business, list items that you already own for others to rent. Add photos, set your price, and decide the terms that work best for you.

Find Rentals – Search for items available to rent near you - from neighbors in your community to local rental stores.

Reserve/Approve Rentals – Renters can easily reserve items on the platform, and owners have full control to approve each rental. You decide who can borrow your item and when, keeping the process simple and secure.

Get Paid - as an owner, once your item is safely returned your payment is automatically processed and deposited into your account safely and securely through Stripe.

For more information or to start listing items, visit www.RNTR.com.

About RNTR.com

RNTR.com is a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace that connects individuals and local rental businesses to help them find and rent a wide range of items, from tools and equipment to trailers, party supplies and more. By providing a platform that connects these individuals,RNTR.com helps communities find what they need, save money, reduce waste, and unlock new income opportunities

