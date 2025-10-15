RNTR.com Launches to Help People Rent and Share Items Locally

"RNTR.com was built to make renting simple and local — empowering both everyday people and traditional rental stores to share more with their communities." – Ryan McCleary, Founder & CEO Post this

RNTR.com isn't just about convenience and savings—it's also about using resources more responsibly. By keeping items in circulation and encouraging reuse, the platform helps reduce waste and supports sustainable lifestyles. Smart rentals mean less unnecessary consumption, all while providing practical solutions for everyday projects, events, and business needs.

Instead of letting items collect dust in garages or storage units, RNTR.com helps people put them to use — from tools and outdoor gear to trailers and event equipment. RNTR helps users gain affordable access to a wide variety of items without the burden of ownership and potentially more items ending up in our landfill. On the other hand it helps owners generate extra income by listing their underutilized items in just a few clicks. This approach not only benefits individuals but also strengthens local economies by helping to keep money within communities and items out of our landfills.

How RNTR.com Works

Getting started with RNTR.com is simple and secure and accommodates everything from single-item listings by everyday people to full rental inventories from established businesses

List Items – Whether you are an individual or business, list items that you already own for others to rent. Add photos, set your price, and decide the terms that work best for you.

Find Rentals – Search for items available to rent near you - from neighbors in your community to local rental stores.

Reserve/Approve Rentals – Renters can easily reserve items on the platform, and owners have full control to approve each rental. You decide who can borrow your item and when, keeping the process simple and secure.

Get Paid - as an owner, once your item is safely returned your payment is automatically processed and deposited into your account safely and securely through Stripe.

Rapid Growth and Market Demand

Since its launch in 2024, RNTR is a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace built for seamless local transactions. From tools and outdoor gear to trailers and event equipment, RNTR connects customers with hosts via a mobile-first experience that streamlines listings, bookings, payments, and availability. The platform now serves over 10,000 items in 25+ states with over 800 users and continues to grow its inventory and user base every week.

