RNTR.com Launches to Help People Rent and Share Items Locally

RNTR.com, a peer-to-peer rental platform launched in late 2024, is transforming how communities rent and share items. The platform connects individuals and businesses, making it simple to list, find, and securely rent everything from tools and trailers to event equipment. Since launch, RNTR.com has expanded into 25+ states, facilitated over 10,000 listings, and registered more than 800 users. By prioritizing convenience, local connections, and secure transactions, RNTR.com is bridging the gap between peer rentals and traditional rental stores, helping people save money, reduce waste, and unlock new income opportunities.
ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RNTR.com, hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace which officially launched in November, 2024 is offering an easier, faster, and more convenient way for people to rent what they need from businesses and individuals within their community while also allowing them to earn cash by sharing what they already own.
"RNTR.com was built to make renting simple and local," said Ryan McCleary, Founder and CEO of RNTR.com. "Traditional rental stores have limitations. We wanted to create something that empowers not only everyday people, but also the local rental store, giving them the ability to get more exposure on the items they want to rent and share with their community."
RNTR.com isn't just about convenience and savings—it's also about using resources more responsibly. By keeping items in circulation and encouraging reuse, the platform helps reduce waste and supports sustainable lifestyles. Smart rentals mean less unnecessary consumption, all while providing practical solutions for everyday projects, events, and business needs.
Instead of letting items collect dust in garages or storage units, RNTR.com helps people put them to use — from tools and outdoor gear to trailers and event equipment. RNTR helps users gain affordable access to a wide variety of items without the burden of ownership and potentially more items ending up in our landfill. On the other hand it helps owners generate extra income by listing their underutilized items in just a few clicks. This approach not only benefits individuals but also strengthens local economies by helping to keep money within communities and items out of our landfills.
Getting started with RNTR.com is simple and secure and accommodates everything from single-item listings by everyday people to full rental inventories from established businesses
- List Items – Whether you are an individual or business, list items that you already own for others to rent. Add photos, set your price, and decide the terms that work best for you.
- Find Rentals – Search for items available to rent near you - from neighbors in your community to local rental stores.
- Reserve/Approve Rentals – Renters can easily reserve items on the platform, and owners have full control to approve each rental. You decide who can borrow your item and when, keeping the process simple and secure.
- Get Paid - as an owner, once your item is safely returned your payment is automatically processed and deposited into your account safely and securely through Stripe.
Rapid Growth and Market Demand
Since its launch in 2024, RNTR is a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace built for seamless local transactions. From tools and outdoor gear to trailers and event equipment, RNTR connects customers with hosts via a mobile-first experience that streamlines listings, bookings, payments, and availability. The platform now serves over 10,000 items in 25+ states with over 800 users and continues to grow its inventory and user base every week.
For more information or to start listing items, visit www.RNTR.com
About RNTR.com
RNTR.com is a hybrid peer-to-peer and business-to-consumer rental marketplace built for seamless local transactions. By making renting easier, safer, and more accessible, RNTR.com helps communities save money, reduce waste, and unlock new income opportunities.
Contact Information:
Jared McCleary
RNTR
SOURCE RNTR.com
