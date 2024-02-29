Road Runner Cigars LLC Releases "Public Cigar Smoking Etiquette"

This guide offers insight into public cigar smoking etiquette by providing information on tips on how to smoke a cigar in public spaces and cigar lounges.
MIAMI, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Road Runner Cigars LLC has announced the release of its latest resource "Public Cigar Smoking Etiquette." This resource educates consumers on cigar smoking etiquette in public spaces by covering etiquette tips and the importance of following cigar-smoking rules.
According to Road Runner Cigars LLC, "When smoking a cigar in a public space, it is essential to observe some rules of acceptable cigar etiquette." Cigar smokers should never dump or leave ashes on the floor or a surface other than an ashtray or trashcan. Before lighting a cigar, people should be aware of their surroundings and ensure no young children or elderly people are present as the cigar smoke could interfere with their breathing, and it is important to make certain that any cigar smoking takes place in designated smoking areas if applicable.
Cigar smoking rules and guidelines for public spaces and cigar lounges vary by city and country so it's important to research the specific rules for the areas where people will actively be smoking cigars. Following public cigar smoking rules will help ensure cigar smoking remains an activity that many people can enjoy.
