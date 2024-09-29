The Road to Haikou World Corporate Golf Challenge Grand Finale is the culmination of a series of regional qualifying events held across the globe. The finalists, representing leading corporations from around the world, will compete in a thrilling tournament featuring a combination of individual and team matches.

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated Luzhou Laojiao Guojiao 1573 WCGC World Final 2024 is set to take place on 28th of October in Haikou, China.

This prestigious corporate golf competition will bring together the world's top corporate golf teams to compete for the coveted title of World Corporate Golf Challenge Champions.

The Road to Haikou World Corporate Golf Challenge Grand Finale is the culmination of a series of regional qualifying events held across the globe. The finalists, representing leading corporations from around the world, will compete in a thrilling tournament featuring a combination of individual and team matches.

The competition will showcase the exceptional golfing skills and camaraderie of corporate teams from various industries.

The Road to Haikou World Corporate Golf Challenge Grand Finale promises to be an unforgettable event that will highlight the importance of corporate wellness, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

This historic event is co-organized by the World Corporate Golf Challenge global committee and the Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television, and Sports of Haikou City. Luzhou Laojiao•Guojiao 1573, the strategic title sponsor, with its 700-year-old tradition of Chinese liquor brewing, adds a touch of historical significance.

The partnership between WCGC China events and Luzhou Laojiao•Guojiao 1573 has evolved into a nationally acclaimed tournament, marking a new chapter for the World Corporate Golf Challenge.

This collaboration highlights the values of tradition, excellence, and teamwork in corporate golf. The event's expansion, especially within the Asia-Pacific region, underscores Asia's increasing significance in the corporate golf world.

We invite media outlets to join us in celebrating the world's finest corporate golfers.

Media Contact

PARIS MICHEL, ICARUS Sports, 30 2109801726, [email protected]

SOURCE ICARUS Sports