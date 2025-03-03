RoadDoc and Sync.MD Partner to Deliver TrueTelemedicine™ to Mobile and Rural Populations

Strategic collaboration leverages Sync.MD's patient-centric health data technology to enhance access to real primary care for long-haul truckers, travelers, and rural communities

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoadDoc, a pioneer in TrueTelemedicine™ for mobile and underserved populations, today announced a strategic partnership with Sync.MD, a technology innovator specializing in secure, patient-centric medical record management.

This partnership is set to transform healthcare access for millions of long-haul truck drivers, frequent travelers, and rural residents by ensuring seamless, data-driven primary care across the patient lifecycle.

Traditional telehealth services often provide limited-scope, one-off encounters that lack continuity of care. RoadDoc's TrueTelemedicine™ model, powered by Sync.MD's proprietary health data interoperability technology, addresses this gap by equipping providers with comprehensive patient medical histories, enabling informed, evidence-based clinical decision-making in every encounter.

"For too long, mobile and rural communities have been forced to choose between fragmented, transactional telehealth and expensive, hard-to-reach in-person care," said Igor Volovich, CEO of RoadDoc. "RoadDoc and Sync.MD are solving these challenges by delivering real, data-driven primary care, ensuring patients are more than just a video call—they're treated as whole individuals, with real diagnostics, medical history continuity, and ongoing care management."

Expanding Access to High-Quality Healthcare

This collaboration will deliver:

Comprehensive Health Data Portability – Patients maintain full control over their medical history, ensuring providers have reliable access to complete patient records across care settings.

AI-Enhanced Clinical Decision Support – RoadDoc's advanced AI-driven platform optimizes diagnostic accuracy and provider decision confidence.

Expanded Reach to Underserved Populations – The partnership targets long-haul truckers, rural patients, and frequent travelers, populations that historically have limited access to continuous medical care.

"Sync.MD's mission is to empower patients with control over their health data while enabling providers to deliver more informed and effective care," said Eugene Luskin, CEO of Vyrty Corporation, doing business as Sync.MD. "By integrating our platform with RoadDoc's TrueTelemedicine™ model, we are ensuring that mobile and rural patients receive high-quality, consistent healthcare, regardless of location or provider network."

About RoadDoc

RoadDoc is a healthcare technology company redefining telemedicine for mobile, rural, and underserved populations. Through its TrueTelemedicine™ platform, RoadDoc provides continuous, data-driven primary care, improving health outcomes for long-haul truckers, travelers, and remote communities. RoadDoc partners with leading healthcare and technology providers to ensure seamless care continuity and real-time clinical decision support for patients anywhere, anytime.

About Sync.MD

Vyrty Corporation, doing business as Sync.MD, is a patient-centric health technology company specializing in secure, interoperable medical records management. The Sync.MD platform enables seamless health data portability, empowering patients to control their medical information while improving provider access to complete, accurate records. Sync.MD partners with healthcare organizations, government agencies, and enterprise clients to enhance care coordination and clinical efficiency through innovative data solutions.

